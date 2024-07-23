Welcome to Toll Bar Farm on Annesley Lane in Selston, which was built in the late 1800s and has a special relevance because tolls were collected here for the maintenance and upkeep of the local area.

In 2003, planning permission was granted for a barn conversion, retaining the original walls and stone. It was completed in 2006 and now, it is for sale with London-based estate agents eXp (East Midlands) who have attached a price tag of £750,000.

Set on an acre of land, the main four-bedroom, three-bathroom barn is immaculately presented. The interior also boasts four reception rooms (living room, sitting room, playroom and office (or bedroom), while the open courtyard outside is a private, tranquil space that can be used all year round. Double doors open on to it from the living room and kitchen, and it has been used to host wedding celebrations, birthday parties and family gatherings.

In recent years, two garages have been extended and converted into the annexe, consisting of a kitchen diner, living room, shower room and bedroom. Currently inhabited by a relative, it could also be used as an office, a teenager‘s hideout or, better still, an opportunity for a short-term Airbnb holiday home, earning the family some income.

Similarly flexible are the stables and paddock, which have been used for horses and ponies in the past, and remain in good condition. Lawned gardens, raised flowerbeds, mature shrubs and trees, countryside views, a patio seating area and off-street parking space for multiple vehicles add to the appeal of Toll Bar Farm.

For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

