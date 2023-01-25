News you can trust since 1952
Space and privacy are guaranteed at this four-bedroom, detached home on New Mill Lane, Forest Town. Offers in the region of £450,000 are invited by Mansfield estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners.

Fantastic £450,000 gem offers space and privacy in a quiet corner of Forest Town

We all love our own private space – so here is a fantastic property in a quiet corner of Forest Town sure to appeal to everyone, especially growing families.

By Richard Silverwood
1 hour ago

It is one of only five detached houses that are set back from New Mill Lane on a private block-paved driveway. And it is so spacious that its accommodation stretches to almost 1,700 square feet, not counting a large, south-facing, L-shaped rear garden, measuring 485 square metres.

The four-bedroom gem is on the market for offers in the region of £450,000 with highly respected Mansfield estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners, who strongly recommend that interested families should make a viewing appointment.

Our photo gallery below gives you a good idea of what to expect. But suffice to say that the current owners have been there since it was built and have maintained to a high standard.

There is a modern and neutral decor throughout, with gas central heating and uPVC double glazing. The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, 22-foot lounge, dining room, kitchen/diner, utility room, conservatory and WC, while the first-floor galleried landing leads to a master bedroom with en suite, three more good-sized double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside, a block-paved driveway at the front offers off-street parking space and leads to a double garage. A lawn has a side gate providing access to a wide patio area and a pathway leading to the rear of the property.

The back garden features a substantial, paved patio, enclosed by a stone wall, with two wide steps inviting you on to a large lawn. A paved pathway leads to a decked patio on two levels that is next to the French doors of the conservatory.

For more information, including a floor plan, please visit the Zoopla website here.

1. Elegant lounge

The best place to launch our photo gallery of the Forest Town house is in the elegant lounge, which is a spacious, dual-aspect reception room. The window overlooks the back of the property, while the door to the left leads to the conservatory.

Photo: Zoopla

2. Marble fireplace

One of the highlights of the bright and roomy lounge is a marble fireplace with inset coal-effect gas fire and surround.

Photo: Zoopla

3. Ceiling roses

The last shot of the lounge, which also has two decorative ceiling roses, two radiators, a dado rail and coving to the ceiling.

Photo: Zoopla

4. Modern kitchen/diner

We move now into the modern kitchen/diner, which was fitted by reputable Mansfield firm Henshaws. It boasts a range of high-gloss, light cream cabinets, comprising wall cupboards, base units and drawers with chrome handles, all complemented by black granite worktops.

Photo: Zoopla

