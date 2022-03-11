Family needed to put their stamp on this traditional property in Riddings

For this three-bedroom, detached property in the historic Derbyshire village of Riddings – on the market for £350,000 – could be just the ticket.
It stands on a good-sized plot on Greenhill Lane, close to schools and about two miles from Alfreton railway station. And there is plenty of room for a growing family that might want to extend.
At present, the ground floor houses three reception rooms – living room, dining room and snug or family room – plus a kitchen, conservatory and wet room with shower and WC. Upstairs, you will find the three bedrooms, as well as a bathroom/WC.
Outside, two sets of double gates lead the way to a driveway, with lots of parking space, and a double garage that has an up-and-over door, power, lighting and a separate WC. The back garden is mainly laid to lawn, with patio areas and fenced boundaries.
The Ripley-based company, Woodward Estate Agents, is handling the sale, and you can find out more details by visiting the Zoopla website here.
But first, have a stroll through the property via our photo gallery.
1. Let's start in the living room
Our tour of the Riddings property begins with a look at the living room, complete with its wood flooring and living flame gas fire with unique wooden surround. There is also a TV point, two wall-lighting points, coving, two radiators, double-glazed windows to the front and double doors leading into the conservatory.
Photo: Neil Lancashire
2. Snug or family room
This the snug or family room, which features a multi-fuel burning stove, wood flooring and a concealed boiler unit. There is also a ceiling fan, TV point, radiator, feature tiled wall and double-glazed windows to the front and side of the house.
Photo: Neil Lancashire
3. Stylish kitchen
It might be an irregular shape, but for style and amenities, the kitchen can hardly be faulted. With its laminate wood flooring, it boasts a range of wall and base units with rolled-top work surfaces and tiled splashbacks. An integrated fridge freezer is a bonus, while a door leads out to the side of the house.
Photo: Neil Lancashire
4. Chefs' delight
Budding chefs will be delighted to learn that the kitchen contains a cooker point with extractor fan over. There is also a ceramic double sink with mixer tap, and plumbing for both a washing machine and a dishwasher. This double-glazed window overlooks the back of the property.
Photo: Neil Lancashire