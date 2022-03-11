This traditional, three-bedroom, detached house on Greenhill Lane, Riddings is on the market for £350,000 with Ripley-based estate agents, Woodward.

Family needed to put their stamp on this traditional property in Riddings

Families wanting to put their own stamp on a traditional house that has exciting scope for improvement should look no further.

For this three-bedroom, detached property in the historic Derbyshire village of Riddings – on the market for £350,000 – could be just the ticket.

It stands on a good-sized plot on Greenhill Lane, close to schools and about two miles from Alfreton railway station. And there is plenty of room for a growing family that might want to extend.

At present, the ground floor houses three reception rooms – living room, dining room and snug or family room – plus a kitchen, conservatory and wet room with shower and WC. Upstairs, you will find the three bedrooms, as well as a bathroom/WC.

Outside, two sets of double gates lead the way to a driveway, with lots of parking space, and a double garage that has an up-and-over door, power, lighting and a separate WC. The back garden is mainly laid to lawn, with patio areas and fenced boundaries.

The Ripley-based company, Woodward Estate Agents, is handling the sale

But first, have a stroll through the property via our photo gallery.

1. Let's start in the living room

Our tour of the Riddings property begins with a look at the living room, complete with its wood flooring and living flame gas fire with unique wooden surround. There is also a TV point, two wall-lighting points, coving, two radiators, double-glazed windows to the front and double doors leading into the conservatory.

2. Snug or family room

This the snug or family room, which features a multi-fuel burning stove, wood flooring and a concealed boiler unit. There is also a ceiling fan, TV point, radiator, feature tiled wall and double-glazed windows to the front and side of the house.

3. Stylish kitchen

It might be an irregular shape, but for style and amenities, the kitchen can hardly be faulted. With its laminate wood flooring, it boasts a range of wall and base units with rolled-top work surfaces and tiled splashbacks. An integrated fridge freezer is a bonus, while a door leads out to the side of the house.

4. Chefs' delight

Budding chefs will be delighted to learn that the kitchen contains a cooker point with extractor fan over. There is also a ceramic double sink with mixer tap, and plumbing for both a washing machine and a dishwasher. This double-glazed window overlooks the back of the property.

