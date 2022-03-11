Family needed to put their stamp on this traditional property in Riddings

For this three-bedroom, detached property in the historic Derbyshire village of Riddings – on the market for £350,000 – could be just the ticket.

It stands on a good-sized plot on Greenhill Lane, close to schools and about two miles from Alfreton railway station. And there is plenty of room for a growing family that might want to extend.

At present, the ground floor houses three reception rooms – living room, dining room and snug or family room – plus a kitchen, conservatory and wet room with shower and WC. Upstairs, you will find the three bedrooms, as well as a bathroom/WC.

Outside, two sets of double gates lead the way to a driveway, with lots of parking space, and a double garage that has an up-and-over door, power, lighting and a separate WC. The back garden is mainly laid to lawn, with patio areas and fenced boundaries.

