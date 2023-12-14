We all know about the beauty of The Hermitage nature reserve in Mansfield, with its woodland, mill pond, many species of birds and amazing grade II listed viaduct.

Well, close by and in keeping with the setting is this equally delightful house, which has just hit the property market, with Mansfield estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners inviting offers in the region of £535,000.

Four Oaks at The Hermitage is a spacious, detached four-bedroom family house that borders the nature reserve and sits on a private road that contains only three other properties. It occupies a large plot, spanning a quarter of an acre, within an idyllic woodland setting that includes wonderful, south-facing, mature gardens.

The living accommodation stretches to 1,786 square feet, with the ground floor comprising an entrance hall, lounge with log burner, kitchen/breakfast room, dining room with patio door, utility room, downstairs cloakroom/WC and a large conservatory, built as recently as 2011, with sliding doors opening out on to the garden.

A bespoke oak and glass staircase leads to the first floor, where a galleried landing points the way to a good-sized master bedroom that has access to an en suite with underfloor heating. There are three further bedrooms and a modern family bathroom.

That garden is like a nature reserve in its own right, with a variety of mature plants, shrubs, borders and trees offering a lovely private and sheltered oasis. There is also a central lawn, pebbled areas and a pathway leading to a vegetable plot, plus a sunken, block-paved patio that is a lovely sun trap.

Also to be found outside is a raised terrace garden, extensive stone-walled boundaries, a seating area and space for a shed and greenhouse. Not to mention a triple-width driveway that provides off-street parking space and leads to a detached double garage.

It all sounds too good to be true. But it’s not – and we have the proof via our photo gallery below. Once you have browsed through it, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Come on inside! The inviting entrance hall screams "come on inside" and sets the tone for the rest of the £535,000 property. It has a high-quality vinyl floor, coving to the ceiling and an under-stairs storage cupboard. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Welcoming lounge The first of the main rooms on the ground floor to look at this is welcoming lounge. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Feature fireplace with log-burner A star feature of the lounge is this oak-style fireplace with inset log-burner, mounted on a large granite hearth. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Bright and relaxing Another overview of the lounge, which is as bright, thanks to a large, double-glazed window facing the front of the house, as it is relaxing. Coving to the ceiling adds to its class. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales