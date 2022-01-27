The property, which is being sold by estate agents Bairstow Eves, sits on Clipstone Avenue, just off the A60 Woodhouse Road, close to Carr Bank Memorial Park.
Centrally located, it is within walking distance of Mansfield town centre and also not far from secondary schools, such as The Brunts Academy, Samworth Church Academy, Queen Elizabeth’s Academy and All Saints Academy.
Although of traditional appearance from the outside, the house has been refitted and redecorated since the current owners bought it five years ago.
The ground floor comprises an open-plan kitchen/diner and living room, sitting room, entrance porch and hall, and WC.
Upstairs, you will find three double bedrooms and a recently refurbished family bathroom.
There is uPVC double glazing throughout, as well as gas central heating featuring new double radiators.
Outside, the driveway has room for several vehicles. There is also a detached garage and an enclosed garden at the back.
