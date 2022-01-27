The property, which is being sold by estate agents Bairstow Eves, sits on Clipstone Avenue, just off the A60 Woodhouse Road, close to Carr Bank Memorial Park.

Centrally located, it is within walking distance of Mansfield town centre and also not far from secondary schools, such as The Brunts Academy, Samworth Church Academy, Queen Elizabeth’s Academy and All Saints Academy.

Although of traditional appearance from the outside, the house has been refitted and redecorated since the current owners bought it five years ago.

The ground floor comprises an open-plan kitchen/diner and living room, sitting room, entrance porch and hall, and WC.

Upstairs, you will find three double bedrooms and a recently refurbished family bathroom.

There is uPVC double glazing throughout, as well as gas central heating featuring new double radiators.

Outside, the driveway has room for several vehicles. There is also a detached garage and an enclosed garden at the back.

Check out our photo gallery and then visit the Zoopla website here for full details.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Heart of the home The heart of the home is an open-plan hub, which comprises a living room and a kitchen/diner. This bright and attractive living area includes French doors that lead out into the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Breakfast island This photo captures the contemporary kitchen, with the dining area to the left. In the middle is an island, ideal for taking a family breakfast. The whole kitchen/diner has been completely refitted in recent times. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Room for appliances The kitchen/diner from a different angle. There is room for all the appliances you need for modern living, while a separate pantry is s surprise bonus. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Living room This is the sizeable but cosy living room that attaches itself to the kitchen/diner. A lovely feature fireplace is a key part of the room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales