FAMILY HOME: Five bedroom, three storey detached home on the market for £525,000 in Mansfield

This home situated close to Berry Hill Park, local shops, schools and amenities occupies a wonderful plot with spacious and well laid out interiors.

The current owners have updated and maintained the property to a beautiful standard and viewing is strongly recommended to get a true feel of all there is to offer. Upon entraining the property firstly you are greeted by a welcoming entrance hall which has access to the well presented downstairs WC, the lounge and stairs ring to the first floor.

The lounge is a great sized space with flows seamlessly through to the modern kitchen/diner creating a prefect space for a sociable family to cook, dine and relax.

There are bi-fold doors which open out to the rear garden, bringing the beautiful outdoors in, as well as a range of fitted wall and base units, integrated appliances and feature lighting.

The lower floor also benefits from a separate utility room for added convenience.

Heading up the stunning feature stairs to the first floor you have a great size landing which has access to the first floor rooms. To the left you have a further reception space/ bedroom which can be utilised to each families needs.

There are an additional two double bedrooms, both have feature floor to ceiling windows and the master having its own ensuite shower room. To finish the floor off perfectly you have an additional WC.

The second floor leaves you equally as impressed having superb feature windows and a heightened ceiling as well as two double bedrooms and family bathroom.

Picturesque views of the garden and a walk-in wardrobe await in the rear bedroom and the front bedroom has lovely views over the town. Outside the property stands proudly on a fantastic sized plot in this highly sought after contemporary development.

There is a double driveway and garage as well as additional parking to front creating ample off street parking.

To the rear the garden has been landscaped to a stunning standard and offers an array of beautiful trees and shrubs as well as an easy maintenance lawn and patio area creating the perfect haven to enjoy all year round.

Contact Staton & Cushley to arrange a viewing on 01623 306522.

