Families ready for a move could consider this attractive home in South Normanton

The detached property, located on Erica Drive, is close to two infant schools, a day nursery and the centre of Normanton.

Talking numbers, the internal accommodation spans 1,358 square feet, and the property is on the market with Alfreton-based estate agents Amber Homes for £320,000.

The ground floor consists of an entrance hallway, living room/diner, dining room/playroom, kitchen, utility room and toilet.

Upstairs, you will find four well-proportioned bedrooms, one of which has its own en suite, and a family bathroom.

The exterior is well worth a look too. Gardens, a resin patio and decked areas wrap themselves around the rear and right-hand side of the house. There is also a garage with an external door to the driveway and back garden.

Feel free to flick through our substantial photo gallery and then visit the Zoopla website here for more information.

