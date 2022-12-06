Families in Mansfield dying to move in to properties like this £575,000 beauty

The story goes that Jenny Beckett’s Lane, off the A6191 Southwell Road, in Mansfield is named after a woman who was murdered by an intruder in her shabby cottage in the 1780s.

Nowadays, people are dying to set up home in stylish properties there, such as this five-bedroom beauty, which has hit the market with estate agents BuckleyBrown for a price of £575,000.

If you fancy a bit of modern-day living and a taste of flexible family living, this expertly designed house is for you. Especially as a wealth of high-quality fittings provides an outstanding finish.

Electric gates, providing high-spec security, open on to a spacious, gravelled driveway that offers off-street parking for multiple vehicles and also leads to an integral garage.

Once inside the house, you are guided by an entrance hallway into a warm and inviting living room and, not far along, sits a contemporary kitchen.

The sitting room and dining room are also exceptional, presenting a wonderful spot to enjoy garden views and even including a fantastic bar.

A utility room and toilet complete the ground floor before moving upstairs to find four bedrooms, all of which are an excellent size. The master even boasts a Juliet balcony and an en suite bathroom.

The family bathroom can be found nearby, while an additional, versatile bedroom has been squeezed on to the second floor.

The garden is larger than average and features a patio area, lawn, decorative shrubbery and fenced surround.

