Fall in love with this unique Blidworth bungalow on market for half a million

The outstanding property, on Keane Close in the village, boasts gorgeous features throughout and sits on a delightful and sizeable plot of land, accessed by a private driveway that houses a double garage.

Mansfield-based estate agents BuckleyBrown will snap your hands off for offers of more than £500,000 – and if you check out our photo gallery, it’s easy to see why.

The bungalow is deceptively spacious, and everything is designed with modern-day living in mind.

The exterior is warm and welcoming, while the interior has a real sociable feel to it, beginning with the lounge or living room and then the open-plan kitchen/diner, which has a handy utility room nearby.

The four versatile bedrooms have all been lovingly decorated, with the master benefiting from an en suite and fitted wardrobes, while the family bathroom is a stunner.

At the back of the property, you will find an impressive garden, with a well-maintained lawn and two lovely patio areas. The bungalow overlooks open fields too, completing its countryside appeal. Visit the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Let's begin in the lounge Let's begin our tour of the Blidworth bungalow in the lounge or living room, which is the sociable space of the property. Decorated in neutral tones, it features an inset long-burner, which will certainly catch your eye.

2. French doors to garden The lounge from a different angle. It stretches the length of half the property, with its oak floor leading to French doors that provide convenient access to the back garden.

3. Contemporary kitchen/diner The open-plan kitchen/diner is fitted with contemporary cabinets, which are complemented well by a work surface and centre island. Integrated appliances include a fridge freezer, wine cooler, dishwasher, microwave and oven.

4. Breakfast bar A second look at the kitchen, with its centre island that features an induction hob, extractor fan over and breakfast bar.There are also downlights, tiled flooring and a window and door to the back of the bungalow.