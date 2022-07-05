Fall in love with this unique Blidworth bungalow on market for half a million

The outstanding property, on Keane Close in the village, boasts gorgeous features throughout and sits on a delightful and sizeable plot of land, accessed by a private driveway that houses a double garage.
Mansfield-based estate agents BuckleyBrown will snap your hands off for offers of more than £500,000 – and if you check out our photo gallery, it’s easy to see why.
The bungalow is deceptively spacious, and everything is designed with modern-day living in mind.
The exterior is warm and welcoming, while the interior has a real sociable feel to it, beginning with the lounge or living room and then the open-plan kitchen/diner, which has a handy utility room nearby.
The four versatile bedrooms have all been lovingly decorated, with the master benefiting from an en suite and fitted wardrobes, while the family bathroom is a stunner.
At the back of the property, you will find an impressive garden, with a well-maintained lawn and two lovely patio areas. The bungalow overlooks open fields too, completing its countryside appeal. Visit the Zoopla website here for more information.