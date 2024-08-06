The answer is a resounding yes, as you can find out by scrolling through our photo gallery below. Definite signs of its past as a place of worship mingle with modern touches to provide a three-bedroom home on Skegby Road that could be the answer to your house-hunting prayers.

Offers in the region of £330,000 are invited by Kirkby-based estate agents Bairstow Eves, who say: “With its high ceilings and plenty of charm, this detached property is not your average find.”

What’s more, it is set in an attractive part of town close to the local Co-op and on a bus route, while an added bonus is its beautiful, established private garden with seating areas and lawn.

Inside, the entrance hall leads to large, versatile living spaces, most notably the main lounge, which opens into a dining room that has French doors leading out to the garden. The ground floor is completed by a second lounge.

Upstairs, prepare to be wowed by the master bedroom, which offers an archway through to a dressing room and an suite shower room. There’s also a second double bedroom, a family bathroom and a third bedroom that is currently being used as a home office.

As well as the garden at the rear, the exterior features a front driveway providing off-street parking space and leading to a garage.

Once you have flicked through our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Main lounge and dining room Let's begin our tour of the £330,000 Kirkby property in the main lounge, which opens into the dining room. This large and versatile living space dominates the ground floor. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . French doors to the garden The delightful dining room features French doors that lead out to the rear garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Striking fireplace and feature chimney This striking fireplace and feature chimney in the main lounge separates it from a second lounge on the ground floor, Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales