The answer is a resounding yes, as you can find out by scrolling through our photo gallery below. Definite signs of its past as a place of worship mingle with modern touches to provide a three-bedroom home on Skegby Road that could be the answer to your house-hunting prayers.
Offers in the region of £330,000 are invited by Kirkby-based estate agents Bairstow Eves, who say: “With its high ceilings and plenty of charm, this detached property is not your average find.”
What’s more, it is set in an attractive part of town close to the local Co-op and on a bus route, while an added bonus is its beautiful, established private garden with seating areas and lawn.
Inside, the entrance hall leads to large, versatile living spaces, most notably the main lounge, which opens into a dining room that has French doors leading out to the garden. The ground floor is completed by a second lounge.
Upstairs, prepare to be wowed by the master bedroom, which offers an archway through to a dressing room and an suite shower room. There’s also a second double bedroom, a family bathroom and a third bedroom that is currently being used as a home office.
As well as the garden at the rear, the exterior features a front driveway providing off-street parking space and leading to a garage.
Once you have flicked through our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.