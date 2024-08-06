This former chapel on Skegby Road, Kirkby has been transformed into a delightful three-bedroom home. Offers in the region of £330,000 are invited by estate agents, Bairstow Eves.This former chapel on Skegby Road, Kirkby has been transformed into a delightful three-bedroom home. Offers in the region of £330,000 are invited by estate agents, Bairstow Eves.
Eyecatching former chapel in Kirkby could be the answer to house-hunting prayers

By Richard Silverwood
Published 6th Aug 2024, 12:51 BST
This house in Kirkby owes its striking appearance to the fact that it was once a chapel. But is it as eyecatching on the inside?

The answer is a resounding yes, as you can find out by scrolling through our photo gallery below. Definite signs of its past as a place of worship mingle with modern touches to provide a three-bedroom home on Skegby Road that could be the answer to your house-hunting prayers.

Offers in the region of £330,000 are invited by Kirkby-based estate agents Bairstow Eves, who say: “With its high ceilings and plenty of charm, this detached property is not your average find.”

What’s more, it is set in an attractive part of town close to the local Co-op and on a bus route, while an added bonus is its beautiful, established private garden with seating areas and lawn.

Inside, the entrance hall leads to large, versatile living spaces, most notably the main lounge, which opens into a dining room that has French doors leading out to the garden. The ground floor is completed by a second lounge.

Upstairs, prepare to be wowed by the master bedroom, which offers an archway through to a dressing room and an suite shower room. There’s also a second double bedroom, a family bathroom and a third bedroom that is currently being used as a home office.

As well as the garden at the rear, the exterior features a front driveway providing off-street parking space and leading to a garage.

Once you have flicked through our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

Let's begin our tour of the £330,000 Kirkby property in the main lounge, which opens into the dining room. This large and versatile living space dominates the ground floor.

1. Main lounge and dining room

Let's begin our tour of the £330,000 Kirkby property in the main lounge, which opens into the dining room. This large and versatile living space dominates the ground floor. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The delightful dining room features French doors that lead out to the rear garden.

2. French doors to the garden

The delightful dining room features French doors that lead out to the rear garden. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This striking fireplace and feature chimney in the main lounge separates it from a second lounge on the ground floor,

3. Striking fireplace and feature chimney

This striking fireplace and feature chimney in the main lounge separates it from a second lounge on the ground floor, Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This relaxing second lounge, with another feature fireplace, is as lovely as the first, if a shade smaller.

4. Second lovely lounge

This relaxing second lounge, with another feature fireplace, is as lovely as the first, if a shade smaller. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
