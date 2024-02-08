Extension and modernisation have turned this Mansfield house into something special

The four-bedroom family home on Hexham Close has always been an attractive proposition, especially as its sits, proud and handsome, in a quiet cul-de-sac. Its location, just off Little Barn Lane, to the south side of town, is close to several schools and major roads.

But after a ground-floor extension, complete with vaulted ceiling and skylights, and high-spec improvement work, such as a refitted bathroom and converted bedroom, it is now a house to sit up and take special notice of.

Offers of more than £325,000 are being invited by Mansfield estate agents Bairstow Eves for a detached property that is also presented and decorated to a stunning standard throughout.

The extension has been applied to the kitchen/diner at the back and now forms a bright open-plan space that also features a family room. Also on the ground floor are an entrance porch, entrance hall, lounge, utility room, WC and one of the bedrooms, which used to be the garage but has been wonderfully converted.

The other three bedrooms can be found on the first floor, along with the new-look bathroom, which consists of a superb four-piece suite.

If that’s not enough, the exterior is admirable too, with a driveway and lawn at the front and a landscaped, low-maintenance garden at the back that features a small lawn, a non-slip, porcelain tiled floor, a raised seating area and outbuildings, including a storage shed.

As an added bonus, it might even be possible to add more living accommodation at the front of the property. For back in 2010, planning permission was granted for a two-storey extension and although this has now expired, it could be pursued again.

Browse through our photo gallery below to get a feel for the house.

