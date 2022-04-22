But they freely admit they can barely contain their awe over this four-bedroom bungalow at Forest Town, which is on the market for offers of more than £380,000.

"It is an incredible property,” beamed a spokesperson for BuckleyBrown. “It has been kept to an exceptional standard.

"It occupies a fantastic plot within a sought-after area, and boasts an excellent interior, offering space in abundance. We’re really excited to show you this one.”

There’s no doubt that, from the moment you walk into this wonderful bungalow on Holly Drive, just off the B6030 Clipstone Road West, you feel at home with its superb layout.

You start in the open-plan lounge/diner, which is bright and spacious and leads nicely through to the conservatory via sliding doors.

Next is the stunning kitchen, which has been beautifully modernised. And not far away is a handy utility room.

All four bedrooms are terrific. The master even has the luxury of its own stylish en suite, and there is also a family bathroom.

Outside will impress you further as you find an impressive, private driveway that leads to an attached garage.

A splendid garden at the back features a large lawn, patio seating area, lovely shrubs and a surrounding fence, adding a degree of privacy.

Without any further ado, check out our photo gallery and visit the Zoopla website here for more details.

