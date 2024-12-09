Expect the unexpected at this five bedroomed detached family home in Mansfield

The property in Askew Lane, Warsop is on the market for £450,000 and is set in mature garden grounds with gated access allowing entry to the driveway.

The driveway extends to the side of the property and allows for ample off street parking and in turn gives access to the double detached garage and workshop. This residence hosts an impressive three reception rooms, starting with the spacious lounge which hosts a feature fireplace and a bright bay window which sets the scene for cosy evenings in.

The dining room is currently being used as a second lounge because of its cosiness and convenience, but perfect for your desired dining room furniture.

Through to the beautifully set out kitchen you'll find a range of cabinetry and units with work surfaces over, an integrated oven and space for additional appliances such as a fridge/freezer and a table and chairs.

Finishing this floor you'll find a garden room, perfect for your morning cup of teas along with a downstairs WC for added convenience/utility. From the landing, you'll have access to five well-sized bedrooms with space for all of your homely furnishings. The family bathroom completes the floor and comprises a three-piece suite, essential for unwinding and relaxing. Heading outside, you'll be met with approximately third of an acre of perfectly maintained garden including a lawn and patio.

The front offers gated access of a unadopted road with private driveway leading to garage providing ample off street parking. This property also accommodates a driveway to the front with off road parking for added convenience, a double garage and workshop.

3 . Heart of the home The kitchen is fitted with a neutral range of wall and base units incorporating drainer sink unit with complementary tiled splash backs. Integrated electric oven and gas hob. Stained glass window to side and window to rear elevation and central heating radiator. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Dinner is served A superb size kitchen diner with ample space for dining table and chairs making this the perfect family room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales