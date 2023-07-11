Exclusive £450,000 home in Selston that offers a refined countryside lifestyle

If you’re seeking a refined countryside lifestyle, look no further than this exclusive detached home in Selston, which offers both luxury and space.

The Ashfield village, which sits on the doorstep of Eastwood and Kimberley, is of course renowned for its mix of rural charm and suburban convenience. And it could not be better represented than by this four-bedroom, three-storey home on Meadow View, a private drive off Nottingham Road.

Offers in the region of £450,000 are being invited by Alfreton-based estate agents, Amber Homes, who drool over the property’s “countryside setting, close proximity to idyllic walks and large rear garden”.

Says an Amber Homes spokesperson: “It is ideal for those who appreciate the beauty of nature. Picturesque landscapes surround the area, allowing you to immerse yourself in the tranquility of the area. Embrace this exceptional opportunity because it offers the epitome of countryside living.”

To get a feel of the detached home, check out our photo gallery below. Start on the lower floor, where a hall leads you to a kitchen that spans the width of the property. There is also a sitting room, a utility room and a WC.

The ground floor comprises a grand entrance hall, large lounge, WC and office, which could be customised to meet your needs. On the second floor, you will find all four double bedrooms, which all offer natural light and ample storage. The master is particularly impressive, featuring en suite facilities and a mini-balcony.

The property has been impeccably maintained throughout, with every detail attended to. The downstairs and the wet rooms even benefit from underfloor heating.

Outside, a sizeable driveway provides off-street parking space and leads to a garage. At the back, the enclosed garden is a terrific size, giving endless possibilities for relaxation and recreation.

For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website here.

1 . Well-appointed kitchen We start our tour of the Selston property on the lower floor, where the highlight is this well-appointed kitchen. Spanning the width of the property and overlooking the back garden, it is equipped with integral appliances, which include a fitted oven and microwave. Photo: Amber Homes Photo Sales

2 . Handy utility room Just off the kitchen is this handy utility room, which includes space and plumbing for a washing machine. Photo: Amber Homes Photo Sales

3 . Pleasant dining area A pleasant dining area can also be found on the lower floor, next door to the kitchen. It is ideal for family meals or for entertaining friends. Photo: Amber Homes Photo Sales

4 . Luxurious living area Attached to the kitchen on the lower floor is this living area, which provides a touch of luxury, especially with its wall-mounted log-burner and doors that lead outside. Photo: Amber Homes Photo Sales

