EXCEPTIONAL: Space, style and serenity at Mansfield bungalow on the market for £450,000

This property in Berry Hill Gardens, Mansfield is a true gem that exudes charm and quality throughout.

From the moment you arrive, it’s clear that this home has been lovingly cared for, thoughtfully updated, and meticulously maintained, offering a host of remarkable features both inside and out. Proudly standing with a spacious driveway that provides ample off-road parking, the property also benefits from a double garage, offering both convenience and storage.

The rear garden is a wonderful extension of the home, featuring a beautifully maintained lawn and mature borders, creating the perfect setting for outdoor entertaining or simply relaxing in the sunshine. Step inside and you’ll be greeted by a welcoming entrance hallway that sets the tone for the rest of the home.

The stylish kitchen-diner is equipped with a range of contemporary, matching units, and provides ample space for a dining table, ideal for modern family living.

Off the kitchen, a light-filled sunroom offers stunning views over the garden — a tranquil spot to unwind.

The spacious living room, featuring a charming focal fireplace and a bay window, is the perfect place to relax at the end of the day. This bungalow offers three generously proportioned bedrooms, with the master benefiting from its own en-suite facilities for added privacy and comfort.

The family bathroom is fitted with a luxurious four-piece suite, ideal for relaxing after a busy day. Situated in the highly desirable Berry Hill area, this home offers excellent access to local amenities and transport links, making it an ideal choice for those seeking both convenience and tranquility.

Properties in this sought-after location are always in demand, so be sure to book your viewing quickly.

This is a property that’s not only a pleasure to view, but a true delight to call home.

For more information contact Buckley Brown on 01623 355797.

