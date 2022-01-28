Estate agents so excited about this elegant and imposing £550,000 Mansfield home

BuckleyBrown couldn’t contain their excitement over the detached property at High Oakham Hill, which is on the market for a guide price of £550,000.

A spokesperson said: “The property is simply outstanding. It is a credit to its current owners, who have presented it to an amazing standard.

"The impressive house provides naturally light, tasteful and calming accommodation throughout.

"It is also in a sought-after location, offering excellent access to the town centre and local amenities. It would make a great family home.”

A reception hallway welcomes you into the home, with the ground floor comprising a living room, kitchen, sitting room, conservatory, a playroom that could easily be turned into a dining room, a store room and a WC.

Upstairs, you will find the four bedrooms, plus a modern family bathroom. And outside, marvel at a driveway, double garage and well-established back garden.

To top it all, planning permission has been granted for first-floor extensions at the side and back, complete with balcony.

