Energy efficiency measures in low-income Eastwood and Kimberley households doubled since Government's net zero pledge

Under the Home Heating Cost Reduction Obligation, introduced in 2013, upgrades are made to homes with a low energy efficiency rating. It is part of the Government’s Energy Company Obligation scheme designed to support those facing fuel poverty while also reducing carbon emissions.

Since the Government's commitment to the net zero target in June 2019, the number of energy efficiency improvements in low-income households across Great Britain has more than doubled.

However, charities have expressed concerns about the current phase of the scheme, suggesting it may fall short of delivering on a large scale.

Energy efficiency measures implemented in the East Midlands accounted for 7.9 per cent of all improvements across Great Britain. (Photo by: Philip Toscano/PA/Radar)

Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy figures show households in Broxtowe borough installed 1,321 'affordable warmth' improvements -including heating and insulation measures, such as more efficient boilers, heat pumps and solar panels – between this year and 2019, bringing the total measures implemented since the launch of the scheme to 2,694, double the 1,373 measures reported in 2019.

Peter Smith, National Energy Action director of policy, said: “It’s vital to make it easier for the scheme to support more fuel poor households.”

He said the scheme is currently “stalling badly and in danger of underdelivering at scale”.

The measures installed per 1,000 households rose from 67.6 in June 2019 to 93.6 this year. This was lower than the average rate across the three countries, which stood at 134.8 energy-saving improvements.

The rates and regional figures also include improvements made under the Carbon Saving Communities scheme, which provided insulation measures to areas of low-income, but was closed in 2017.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesman said: “The government’s record on energy efficiency speaks for itself, with the proportion of homes in England with an EPC rating of C or above up from 14 per cent in 2010 to 47 per cent in 2022.

