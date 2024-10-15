And in the rural Ashfield village of Jacksdale, that dream can become reality – thanks to this three-bedroom character property, which is on the market for £350,000 with nationwide estate agents, The Agency UK.

Located at Barrows Green Cottages, off Selston Road, and set among sprawling fields, the delightful cottage offers a perfect escape to serene rural living within a tight-knit community while maintaining modern comforts.

The layout is simple, but the property’s warm and inviting atmosphere engulfs you from the moment you step inside, via its feature stable door, and find a lovely cottage-style kitchen, with an adjacent utility room.

The living room, complete with that log-burner, is the perfect spot unwind, while the dining room, with its exposed wooden beams and original fireplace, exudes charm.

Upstairs, there are three well-proportioned bedrooms, each filled with natural light, while a modern shower room features stylish fixtures. Outside, you will marvel at a beautifully presented garden with lawns, numerous seating areas, pathways and mature plants. And there is also a good-sized driveway providing ample space for off-street parking.

Don't just take our word for it, though. Check out the cottage for yourself via our photo gallery below.

