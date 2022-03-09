Offers in the region of £350,000 are being invited by estate agents Derbyshire Properties for what is a truly individual home that mixes modern with traditional.

Riddings is a large and historic Derbyshire village two miles south of Alfreton. The three-bedroom property at Park Mews, Church Street forms part of a stable block conversion that is presented to an excellent standard and boasts many character features. It is currently vacant, so there is no upward chain.

In brief, it comprises an entrance hall, large L-shaped sitting room, separate dining room, attractive fitted kitchen, inner hallway and ground-floor shower room.

On the first floor is a spacious, split-level landing, master bedroom with en suite bathroom and dressing room, two further double bedrooms and a beautiful four-piece bathroom with a Victorian-style suite and shower cubicle.

Outside, the courtyard features a blue-brick, cobbled forecourt, plus a double garage in a separate block and direct access to Riddings Park.

1. Let's step inside Let's begin our tour of the Riddings property in the entrance lobby, where there is space for hanging coats and doors leading to the reception rooms and kitchen. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Bright and large lounge The first main room you encounter on entering the property is this bright and airy lounge, with feature fireplace and two uPVC double-glazed windows to the front. There is also a TV point, central heating radiator and a window to the back. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Feature fireplace One of the focal points of the large lounge is this characterful feature fireplace with coal-effect gas fire. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Attractive fitted kitchen The attractive fitted kitchen has a bit of the wow factor about it, given its extensive range of wall and base units. There is space for a range-style cooker and chimney-style extractor hood, plus space and plumbing for an automatic washing machine. A large walk-in store cupboard and tiled flooring add to the room's appeal. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales