Events such as Mansfield Carnival, Armed Forces Day and the classic car show at Berry Hill Park have made it a memorable start to the summer in Mansfield.

Now we head into July, and the excitement doesn’t stop. The first Mansfield Town Film Festival and the learning disability festival, OneFest, are lined up for the middle of the month, so what is happening this weekend as a warm-up?

We have pieced together a guide to 15 things to do and places to go in the Mansfield, Ashfield and wider Nottinghamshire area over the next few days – and there is no shortage of stuff.

Fresh from his stunning show at Glastonbury last weekend, Elton John is on the radar again with a special tribute show to his music at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre.

The Palace also hosts shows exploring ghosts and famous murders, while Shakespearean theatre comes to both Mansfield Museum and Titchfield Park in the town.

Talking of ghosts, a psychic table night is being held at Newstead Abbey, while Creswell Crags goes back to the Stone Age to revive the oldest craft in the world.

Add a dose of comedy, a drag pageant, a plant hunters’ fair and a chance for cricket-lovers to immerse themselves in Ashes Fever and it’s clear we’re heading for a weekend rich in diverse entertainment.

Please make sure you check the website of your chosen destination for opening times and admission prices. But have a great weekend!

1 . Elton John -- from Glastonbury to Mansfield! Veteran superstar Sir Elton John created quite a stir at Glastonbury last weekend. Now his music takes to the stage at Mansfield's Palace Theatre with a special two-hour tribute show on Saturday. Presented by Soul Street Productions, 'The Elton John Show' is new and vibrant and pays homage to the most successful singer-songwriter of his generation, as well as his back catalogue of incredible hits, from 'Rocket Man' to 'Tiny Dancer'. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Ropes, nets, zip wires -- go wild at Sherwood Pines Mums and dads stuck for somewhere to take the kids can always rely on Go Ape Sherwood Pines and its brilliant outdoor activities. Things are getting into full swing (literally!) for the summer at the Sherwood Forest attraction, with the variety of treetop challenges and adventures leaving youngsters, and adults, spoilt for choice. Dare to try the extreme high ropes, hit 20mph on the tandem zipwire or tackle one of only three nets adventures in the UK. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Meet psychics, mediums and tarot readers at Newstead Abbey If you are fascinated by the world of mediumship or psychic readings, then Newstead Abbey hosts the perfect night for you to enjoy on Friday. Go along and meet a gathering of psychics, mediums and tarot readers for a psychic table night from 7 pm to 9 pm. Who and what will you discover when they provide short taster readings for your table throughout the evening? The stunning abbey also provides the perfect setting for a night of spiritual enlightenment. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Open-air theatre at Titchfield Park Enjoy an evening of open-air theatre in Mansfield's award-winning Titchfield Park on Sunday (4 pm to 6.30 pm). The respected production company, Oddsocks, is bringing Shakespeare's romantic romp, 'Much Ado About Nothing', to the park in its own inimitable, hilarious and irreverent style. Drama and deception mix with sun, songs and silliness in a show that has already won rave reviews from national critics. Book your tickets at the Palace Theatre. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales