Elegant £650,000 house that brings majestic grandeur to the heart of Sutton

If you’re overcome by a sense of majestic grandeur, don’t worry. That’s the effect this elegant and individual house in Sutton has on most people.

Occupying a striking, set-back position on Station Road, the magnificent, four-bedroom, detached residence is on the market with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown, who are inviting offers of more than £650,000.

It sits on a plot spanning three-quarters of an acre, with a backdrop of surrounding trees and beautifully maintained grounds.

Inside, you are sure to be impressed by the original features, the solid oak panelled walls, the cast-iron radiators and the exquisite fireplaces, which all give the house splendid character.

As a spokesperson for BuckleyBrown says: “The property offers exceptional quality throughout which you do not come across very often.”

In brief, the ground floor comprises a welcoming hallway with a stunning staircase, beautiful lounge, sleek kitchen, superb dining room, versatile office, utility room and WC.

The first floor presents a spacious landing that leads to four terrific bedrooms. The master boasts an original, Italian fireplace, while the family bathroom epitomises lavishness.

Outside, you will find a driveway that provides lots of space for off-street parking, an integral garage that is an excellent size, and wraparound gardens, mainly laid to lawn.

But don’t just take our word for it. Flick through our photo gallery below and visit the Zoopla website here for full details.

1. Lounge sets the tone We mentioned grandeur, and no other room in the Station Road house sets the tone better than the spacious lounge, particularly thanks to its solid oak inglenook and feature fireplace. The double-glazed windows overlook the rear of the property. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2. Space and comfort A second shot of the lounge, which offers comfort as well as an abundance of space. The floor is carpeted. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Big-screen nights in With room in the lounge for a big screen, above the cast-iron radiator, it's easy to imagine lazy, leisurely nights in this winter. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4. Incredible inglenook Here is a close-up of the lounge's incredible, solid oak inglenook, with feature fireplace, tiled surround and double stained-glass windows either side. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales