Elegant £650,000 house that brings majestic grandeur to the heart of Sutton
If you’re overcome by a sense of majestic grandeur, don’t worry. That’s the effect this elegant and individual house in Sutton has on most people.
Occupying a striking, set-back position on Station Road, the magnificent, four-bedroom, detached residence is on the market with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown, who are inviting offers of more than £650,000.
It sits on a plot spanning three-quarters of an acre, with a backdrop of surrounding trees and beautifully maintained grounds.
Inside, you are sure to be impressed by the original features, the solid oak panelled walls, the cast-iron radiators and the exquisite fireplaces, which all give the house splendid character.
As a spokesperson for BuckleyBrown says: “The property offers exceptional quality throughout which you do not come across very often.”
In brief, the ground floor comprises a welcoming hallway with a stunning staircase, beautiful lounge, sleek kitchen, superb dining room, versatile office, utility room and WC.
The first floor presents a spacious landing that leads to four terrific bedrooms. The master boasts an original, Italian fireplace, while the family bathroom epitomises lavishness.
Outside, you will find a driveway that provides lots of space for off-street parking, an integral garage that is an excellent size, and wraparound gardens, mainly laid to lawn.
