Elegance and grandeur -- one of the jewels in Huthwaite's property crown

Offers of more than £650,000 are being invited by Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown for the detached, four-bedroom property at Churchmead, off Blackwell Road and near Station Road.

The house occupies a striking position on a plot spanning approximately three-quarters of an acre, with a backdrop of surrounding trees and beautifully maintained grounds that are sure to impress.

It offers exceptional quality throughout and also boasts original features that provide a sense of grandeur you don’t come across very often.

A welcoming entrance hall leads you to a sleek fitted kitchen and also a lovely lounge, which features an inglenook fireplace.

A stunning dining room has French doors that guide you into the garden, and the ground floor also includes a versatile office, utility room and WC.

Up a superb staircase to the first floor, you will find four excellent bedrooms and a lavish family bathroom.

Outside, a garden wraps itself around the property, while a sweeping driveway leads to an integral garage, which is currently being used as a home gym with sauna.

Feast your eyes on our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Warm and welcoming The sizeable entrance hall is warm and welcoming, with solid oak panelled walls and a carpeted floor. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2. Inglenook fireplace The main room on the ground floor of the Huthwaite property is this lovely lounge. Its most striking asset is a solid oak inglenook with feature fireplace, tiled surround and double stained-glass windows to the side. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3. Relaxing lounge A second shot of the relaxing lounge shows how spacious the room is. Put your feet up and enjoy your favourite TV shows on the big screen. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4. Class and comfort Our final look at the lounge, which has a carpeted floor, a cast-iron radiator and a double-glazed window facing the back of the property. It offers a touch of class, as well as comfort. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales