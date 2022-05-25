Elegance and grandeur -- one of the jewels in Huthwaite's property crown

Offers of more than £650,000 are being invited by Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown for the detached, four-bedroom property at Churchmead, off Blackwell Road and near Station Road.
The house occupies a striking position on a plot spanning approximately three-quarters of an acre, with a backdrop of surrounding trees and beautifully maintained grounds that are sure to impress.
It offers exceptional quality throughout and also boasts original features that provide a sense of grandeur you don’t come across very often.
A welcoming entrance hall leads you to a sleek fitted kitchen and also a lovely lounge, which features an inglenook fireplace.
A stunning dining room has French doors that guide you into the garden, and the ground floor also includes a versatile office, utility room and WC.
Up a superb staircase to the first floor, you will find four excellent bedrooms and a lavish family bathroom.
Outside, a garden wraps itself around the property, while a sweeping driveway leads to an integral garage, which is currently being used as a home gym with sauna.