Priced at £795,000, it is a five-bedroom, detached home on the prestigious High Oakham Road, with more than 3,000 square feet of living space and in exemplary condition.

A spokesperson for Nottingham-based estate agents Belvoir Sales, who are marketing it, says: “This is a rare find which the current owners had not planned on selling, Hence, many improvements have been recently undertaken.

"All the rooms have been decorated to a high standard, maintaining the original features that you would expect, including high ceilings, large sash windows, deep plaster covings, picture rails, deep skirting boards and cast-iron radiators.

"But there is also huge flexibility for family living, entertaining and work space if required. The property is being sold with no upward chain.”

The ground floor comprises four reception rooms – lounge, dining room, library and sitting room – plus a modern, open-plan kitchen and orangery, utility room, WC and hallway.

Upstairs, you will find a custom-fitted family bathroom and five good-sized bedrooms, one of which has an en suite bathroom and two of which boast large fitted wardrobes.

Externally, the property has off-street parking space spanning almost the full length of the plot, leading to a detached double garage. The private, newly-landscaped garden can attract the sun all day long but also has shaded areas. It features a lawn, two pleasant patios with seating space, a pond and fountain.

Welcoming facade Never judge a book by its cover, the old saying goes, but you'd be hard pressed to find a more welcoming facade and front door than this one at the £795,000 Mansfield property.

Come on inside! As you step inside the house, you are immediately wowed by this grand entrance hallway, with stained glass feature windows, a chandelier, two cast-iron radiators and an under-stairs cupboard.

Outstanding orangery One of the highlights of the ground floor is an open-plan area that links this outstanding orangery and an upgraded kitchen. The bright orangery provides the perfect family entertaining space, with two sets of double doors leading into the garden, a superb vaulted ceiling and two chandeliers.

Upgraded fitted kitchen The orangery flows seamlessly into the fitted kitchen, which has been recently upgraded by the current owners. It is fully equipped with everything a family might need, including a free-standing range cooker with gas hob and double oven.