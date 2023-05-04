Eastwood and Kimberley house prices increased in February as Broxtowe leads East Midlands for growth
House prices increased slightly, by 0.3 per cent, across Eastwood and Kimberley in February, new figures show – with Broxtowe leading the East Midlands for growth.
The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 14.1 per cent annual growth – the highest in the East Midlands.
The average Broxtowe borough house price in February was £256,463, Land Registry figures show – a 0.3 per cent increase on January.
Over the month, the picture was better than that across the East Midlands, where prices decreased 1.1 per cent, and Broxtowe outperformed the 1 per cent drop for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Broxtowe rose by £32,000 – putting the area top among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
At the other end of the scale, properties in Hinckley and Bosworth gained just 4.5 per cent in value, giving an average price of £282,000.
Winners and Losers
Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Broxtowe in February – they increased 0.6 per cent, to £361,625 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 14 per cent.
Among other types of property:
- Semi-detached: up 0.2 per cent monthly; up 14.2 per cent annually; £242,178 average
- Terraced: down 0.1 per cent monthly; up 14.4 per cent annually; £189,535 average
- Flats: up 0.4 per cent monthly; up 12.7 per cent annually; £131,993 average
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in Broxtowe spent an average of £222,000 on their property – £28,000 more than a year ago, and £65,000 more than in February 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £282,000 on average in February – 26.8 per cent more than first-time buyers.
How do property prices in Broxtowe compare?
Buyers paid 2.7 per cent more than the average price in the East Midlands of £250,000 in February for a property in Broxtowe. Across the East Midlands, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost £288,000.
The most expensive properties in the East Midlands were in Rutland – £386,000 on average, and 1.5 times as much as more than in Broxtowe. Rutland properties cost 2.1 times as much as homes in Bolsover, £180,000 average, at the other end of the scale.
Factfile
Average property price in February
- Broxtowe: £256,463;
- East Midlands: £249,751;
- UK: £287,506.
Annual growth to February
- Broxtowe: 14.1 per cent;
- East Midlands: 7.4 per cent;
- UK: 5.5 per cent.
Best and worst annual growth in the East Midlands
- Broxtowe: 14.1 per cent;
- Hinckley and Bosworth: 4.5 per cent.