An attractive tree-lined location, bordering Berry Hill Park Woods, is the dream setting for a six-bedroom family home that is causing a stir on the Mansfield property market.

Offers in the region of £720,000 are being invited by Mansfield estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners for the impressive detached house, which sits on Black Scotch Lane.

Two Oaks was built in the 1970s and has been significantly extended by the current owners on both floors, adding two bedrooms and an integral double garage with a remote-controlled, electric door.

Not only is the property in a desirable area, full of high-quality homes, it also sits on a large plot approaching a quarter of an acre, with beautifully maintained, landscaped gardens.

The spacious interior extends to 2,315 square feet with gas central heating, uPVC double-glazing and an alarm system.

The ground floor comprises an entrance porch and hall, cloakroom/WC, lounge with double doors through to a dining room, open-plan kitchen/dining and breakfast room, rear lobby and utility room.

Upstairs, you will find all six bedrooms, including a substantial master with a walk-in wardrobe, two en suite shower rooms and a family bathroom.

Two Oaks stands well back from Black Scotch Lane, behind a boundary frontage of conifer trees and a sweeping driveway that provides ample off-street parking space.

The front garden is mainly laid to lawn, with a variety of mature shrubs and borders, while a wrought-iron gate at the side of the house gives access to a paved patio area.

At the back, another large patio stretches the full width of the property, creating a lovely seating space. Beyond here, there is a stone-wall boundary with steps at one end and a large central lawn, bordered on all sides by colourful plants and shrubs, all set against the backdrop of Berry Hill Park Woods.

Check out our photo gallery below and visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

1 . Lavish lounge There is no better place to start our tour of Two Oaks than in the lavish lounge or living room which, as you can see, has double doors that lead through to a dining room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Marble fireplace One of the main features of the lounge is a marble fireplace with inset coal-effect gas fire and an Adam-style surround. There are windows facing the front and back of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Home comforts The lounge offers an abundance of home comforts. Other features include coving to the ceiling, a wood floor, a dado rail and a wall-light point above the fireplace. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Wall-display recesses Our final look at the lounge at the Black Scotch Lane house which also features two wall-display recesses, either side of the fireplace. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 9