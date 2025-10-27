At the heart of the property in Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse, lies a magnificent open-plan lounge and kitchen area, flooded with natural light thanks to expansive sliding glass doors that seamlessly blend indoor elegance with the beauty of the garden.

The lounge is open plan to the kitchen and boasts a cosy log burner, lvt flooring throughout and huge sliding doors leading out to the patios and garden.

The kitchen is a statement of sophistication and practicality, boasting an induction hob with inbuilt extractor fan, fitted into the island which also creates a breakfast area, integrated fridge/freezer, Neff dishwasher, twin ovens, microwave, warming drawer and wine cooler. The space is a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and sleek design.

Whether its hosting a dinner party or enjoying family evenings the stunning open plan space at the heart of this home is perfect for modern living.

The ground floor continues with a formal dining room offering ample room for family dining or entertaining guests and featuring pocket doors giving you maximum space. Meanwhile a study offers a separate room when working for home or would be an ideal hobby room.

A downstairs WC and a generous cloakroom/utility with washing machine and dryer provide added convenience and complete the ground floor accommodation.

The property also benefits from a double garage with electric door ensuring ample storage and convenience.

Upstairs, the home continues to impress with four beautifully appointed bedrooms, including two luxurious ensuites.

Magnificent Juliet balcony windows can be found in two of the bedrooms boast allowing you to wake up to stunning views over open fields with horses, a setting that offers peace, charm, and an unrivalled lifestyle.

The first floor accommodation is completed with a luxury family bathroom with a free standing bath, shower cubicle, vanity wash basin and wc – the perfect place to unwind after a busy day.

The property is set in a highly sought-after location with excellent links to the M1 Motorway, this home combines countryside serenity with commuter convenience.

Finished to show home standard, every inch of this property radiates quality, elegance, and attention to detail.

To find out more or book a viewing contact English Rose Estate Agents on 01156 916641.

