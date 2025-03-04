DREAM GARDENS: 13 properties on the market in Nottinghamshire geared up for outdoor entertaining

2 . 5 bed detached house, Main Road, Kirkby - £550,000

To the rear the garden is a wonderful private space which you can enjoy all year round. There are several areas to the garden including a fabulous sized lawn, a large patio with built-in seating and hot tub as well as a decking area which creating a great feel of space, surrounded by an array of stunning trees. Last but not least there is an outdoor bar... Ideal for a sociable household which has a fitted bar and pumps as well as seating and its own WC. Photo: Zoopla