DREAM GARDENS: 13 properties on the market in Nottinghamshire geared up for outdoor entertaining

1. 5 bed detached house, Church Drive, Ravenshead - £1,000,000
This stunning property is set in private enclosed south-facing garden with stunning views of the garden from inside the property. To the rear of the property lies a secluded enclosed south-facing garden featuring a stone-paved patio, a meticulously kept lawn, decorative wooden sleepers adorned with various plants and shrubs, all enclosed by panelled fencing. Photo: Zoopla
2. 5 bed detached house, Main Road, Kirkby - £550,000
To the rear the garden is a wonderful private space which you can enjoy all year round. There are several areas to the garden including a fabulous sized lawn, a large patio with built-in seating and hot tub as well as a decking area which creating a great feel of space, surrounded by an array of stunning trees. Last but not least there is an outdoor bar... Ideal for a sociable household which has a fitted bar and pumps as well as seating and its own WC. Photo: Zoopla
3. 3 bed detached house, Haggnook Wood, Ravenshead - Offers over £925,000
The expansive garden, surrounded by mature woodlands, provides a peaceful setting to enjoy all year round. The natural landscape, enhanced with a variety of trees and plants, offers privacy and seclusion. At the heart of the garden is a heated swimming pool, a unique feature that is sure to impress! Photo: Zoopla
4. 5 bed detached house, Nottingham Road, Ravenshead - £925,000
This property boasts an exclusive and secure entrance, featuring a private driveway with electric gates. The expansive grounds provide ample parking space, ensuring plenty of room for guests, residents, or additional vehicles. Not to mention a double garage adding an extra layer of functionality, offering secure storage. The rear garden is enclosed offering a serene environment, surrounded by mature woodlands. Further landscaped with a spacious lawn that has been lovingly maintained by its current owners along with a decked seating area. Finally, the elegant spiral staircase ascends to the sun terrace - perfect spot for alfresco dining and enjoy the views. Photo: Zoopla
