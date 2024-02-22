News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Welcome to this striking example of a three-bedroom mobile park home on Old Mill Lane, Forest Town, which is on the market with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown for offers in the region of £130,000Welcome to this striking example of a three-bedroom mobile park home on Old Mill Lane, Forest Town, which is on the market with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown for offers in the region of £130,000
Welcome to this striking example of a three-bedroom mobile park home on Old Mill Lane, Forest Town, which is on the market with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown for offers in the region of £130,000

Don't turn your nose up at this lovely £130,000 mobile park home in Forest Town

Many of us might turn our noses up at living in a mobile park home. But stand by to be pleasantly surprised as we take a look at a terrific example of one in Forest Town.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 11:42 GMT

Inviting from first glance, the three-bedroom property at Tall Trees Park on Old Mill Lane is striking from the outside and boasts a lovely, homely feel on the inside.

Well looked after throughout, it is on the market with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown for offers in the region of £130,000. Once you have inspected it via our photo gallery below, you may well think that represents a bargain.

A welcoming entrance hall leads the way, with an open-plan kitchen/dining room, and also living room, to the left and the three bedrooms to the right. The living room features sliding doors that give access to a balcony and seating area, while the master bedroom has an en suite. There is also a family shower room.

Outside, as well as the balcony, a private driveway provides off-street parking space for one vehicle.

After browsing through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

A welcoming entrance hall leads the way and the heart decoration could be symbolic if you fall in love with the £130,000 mobile home.

1. Come inside!

A welcoming entrance hall leads the way and the heart decoration could be symbolic if you fall in love with the £130,000 mobile home. Photo: BuckleyBrown

Photo Sales
The hub of the home is this open-plan kitchen/dining room, which includes sliding doors that lead out to the front of the property.

2. Hub of the home

The hub of the home is this open-plan kitchen/dining room, which includes sliding doors that lead out to the front of the property. Photo: BuckleyBrown

Photo Sales
Here is the dining area within the open-plan kitchen. Ideal for family meals or for entertaining friends.

3. Dining area

Here is the dining area within the open-plan kitchen. Ideal for family meals or for entertaining friends. Photo: BuckleyBrown

Photo Sales
At the heart of the kitchen is a wooden breakfast bar island, with seating.

4. Breakfast bar island

At the heart of the kitchen is a wooden breakfast bar island, with seating. Photo: BuckleyBrown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldZoopla