Inviting from first glance, the three-bedroom property at Tall Trees Park on Old Mill Lane is striking from the outside and boasts a lovely, homely feel on the inside.

Well looked after throughout, it is on the market with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown for offers in the region of £130,000. Once you have inspected it via our photo gallery below, you may well think that represents a bargain.

A welcoming entrance hall leads the way, with an open-plan kitchen/dining room, and also living room, to the left and the three bedrooms to the right. The living room features sliding doors that give access to a balcony and seating area, while the master bedroom has an en suite. There is also a family shower room.

Outside, as well as the balcony, a private driveway provides off-street parking space for one vehicle.

1 . Come inside! A welcoming entrance hall leads the way and the heart decoration could be symbolic if you fall in love with the £130,000 mobile home. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2 . Hub of the home The hub of the home is this open-plan kitchen/dining room, which includes sliding doors that lead out to the front of the property. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3 . Dining area Here is the dining area within the open-plan kitchen. Ideal for family meals or for entertaining friends. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4 . Breakfast bar island At the heart of the kitchen is a wooden breakfast bar island, with seating. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales