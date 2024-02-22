Inviting from first glance, the three-bedroom property at Tall Trees Park on Old Mill Lane is striking from the outside and boasts a lovely, homely feel on the inside.
Well looked after throughout, it is on the market with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown for offers in the region of £130,000. Once you have inspected it via our photo gallery below, you may well think that represents a bargain.
A welcoming entrance hall leads the way, with an open-plan kitchen/dining room, and also living room, to the left and the three bedrooms to the right. The living room features sliding doors that give access to a balcony and seating area, while the master bedroom has an en suite. There is also a family shower room.
Outside, as well as the balcony, a private driveway provides off-street parking space for one vehicle.
