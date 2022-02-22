This three-bedroom, detached bungalow at Oakwood Drive in Ravenshead is on the market with estate agents Gascoines for offers in excess of £340,000. Note the extensive driveway and attached garage with electric doors.

Do you want a quiet, hassle-free life? Check out this lovely Ravenshead bungalow

If you’re looking for the quiet life in a home that’s easily maintained, then this bungalow in Ravenshead could be the answer to your prayers.

By Richard Silverwood
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 12:56 pm

The attractive, three-bedroom detached property can be found on Oakwood Drive in the sought-after village, and estate agents Gascoines are looking for offers in excess of £340,000 for it.

The bungalow sits in a peaceful area, within walking distance of the village shops, hall and doctor’s surgery. And with all the accommodation on one level, hassle is kept to a minimum. Indeed the home has a lovely feel throughout.

All the rooms are of a generous size, including a lounge diner, contemporary breakfast kitchen, three bedrooms and bathroom.

Outside, the driveway provides ample space for parking, while there is also a garage and a pleasant, low-maintenance garden.

An added benefit is that there is no upward chain involved in the sale. Check out our photo gallery and visit the Zoopla website here for more details.

1. Large lounge diner

As you step inside the Oakwood Drive bungalow, a warm, inviting entrance hall leads to you this large and comfortable lounge diner. It is a bright and airy room that enjoys plenty of natural light from a uPVC bow window to the front and another uPVC window to the side.

2. Plenty of space

Another look at the lounge, which has plenty of space to incorporate a dining area. The room is also decorated with coving to the ceiling.

3. Warm and cosy

A final check on the lounge. The feature fireplace, with electric fire, adds to the warm and cosy atmosphere in the room, as do a couple of radiators.

4. Contemporary kitchen

The contemporary kitchen is a sizeable, well-organised space, fitted with a range of modern, stylish wall and base units, giving plenty of storage, and also a useful breakfast bar. There is also ample worktop space, with tiled splashbacks and a one-and-a-half-bowl sink and drainer

