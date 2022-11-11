Distinctive £400,000 hillside home in Kirkby 'offers something a little extra'
One of the most distinctive and desirable properties in Kirkby has found its way on to the housing market – and will have you open-mouthed in admiration.
Formerly designed as a chapel and set on a hillside, overlooking the countryside, it is a beautiful home that, according to estate agents Bairstow Eves, “offers you something a little extra”.
Offers of more than £400,000 are being invited for the three-bedroom property, which was built by the current owner and sits on Main Road in the Ashfield town.
The building spans three floors, with the ground floor displaying a stunning glass feature window at the back, as well as two reception rooms, a family kitchen and WC.
To the first floor, there are two double bedrooms that have their own en suite bathrooms. And on the second floor, you will find the master bedroom, which has a walk-in wardrobe as well as en suite facilities.
The house’s elevated position means it offers amazing views over the Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire hills.
The finishes are modern throughout and its grounds provide plenty of parking space for visiting guests.
It is one of those properties that simply has to be viewed to fully appreciate it. But in the meantime, please flick through our photo gallery and then visit the Zoopla website here for full details.