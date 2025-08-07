Discover peaceful living and family perks at Nottinghamshire developer’s launch event

David Wilson Homes is inviting Nottinghamshire property seekers to the launch of the latest phase at its sought-after Stonebridge Fields development in Warsop.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exclusive event will take place on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th August, from 10am to 5:30pm, offering visitors the opportunity to explore the brand-new collection of properties on Stonebridge Lane.

The second phase will bring 58 additional homes to the growing community, featuring a range of expertly designed four and five bedroom properties to suit buyers at various stages of the property ladder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate its return to the development, the housebuilder is offering a special launch weekend incentive. Buyers who reserve a selected home by Sunday 10th August, will receive a £1,000 voucher for Centre Parcs Sherwood Forest in Newark.

Inside of a show home at Stonebridge Fields

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “Centre Parcs Sherwood Forest is a well-loved holiday and activity park in Nottingham, and this offer is our way of helping new residents settle into the community and enjoy a range of fun, family-friendly activities on us.

“For anyone interested in the new phase of homes at Stonebridge Fields, we encourage them to chat with our expert sales team, who will be on hand throughout the event to provide more information about the new properties available.

“After receiving positive feedback from residents on the first phase, we’re excited to continue delivering much-needed, expertly crafted homes in the area – giving even more house hunters the opportunity to become part of this thriving new community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tucked away on the edge of Warsop, Stonebridge Fields blends scenic rural charm with modern convenience. Ideally situated near everyday essentials, highly regarded schools, and excellent road links, the development is well-suited to both families and professionals.

Typical street scene at Stonebridge Fields

Surrounded by green open spaces and woodland walks, it offers a balanced lifestyle in a peaceful, well-connected setting. With easy access to Nottingham and nearby towns via the A60, residents can both serene living and straightforward commuting options.

For more information about the event at Stonebridge Fields, visit the website or call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8483.