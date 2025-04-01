Discover move-in ready homes at Nottinghamshire development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nottinghamshire home buyers searching for a hassle-free and quick move are being encouraged to explore the options available at David Wilson Homes’ Romans’ Quarter development in Bingham.

Located on Chapel Lane, the development offers a range of three, four, and five bedroom homes, including the four bedroom Exeter style property, which is available to move into, ensuring a seamless transition for buyers.

The Exeter style home at the development offers an impressive layout designed for modern living. The ground floor features a spacious bay-fronted lounge, alongside an open-plan kitchen and dining room with French doors leading to the garden, complemented by a convenient utility room.

Upstairs, the main bedroom benefits from its own en suite, accompanied by three additional double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

A living room in a one of the show homes at Romans' Quarter

Romans’ Quarter is currently home to one Exeter property which includes a package of exclusive incentives, with the developer offering £24,000 towards the buyer’s deposit, an integrated kitchen upgrade valued at £4,000, and flooring throughout worth £9,000.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “The Exeter style home at Romans’ Quarter is an excellent choice for families seeking space, comfort, and modern living in a thriving community.

“With the added bonus of being available to move into, home buyers can enjoy a smooth and hassle-free transition into their brand-new home.

“We would like to encourage anyone interested in making a quick and easy move to visit the development, chat to our experienced Sales Advisers and take advantage of our latest offers and incentives.”

Typical street scene at Romans' Quarter Bingham

Located in the sought-after Vale of Belvoir, Romans’ Quarter provides residents with a desired rural setting, whilst maintaining simple connections to the bustling city life via the A42, A52, and Bingham Railway Station.

Ideal for growing families, the community features a primary school within walking distance and a high school less than two miles away.

Residents can enjoy plenty of open green space, with cycling and walking routes throughout the development, as well as a playground for young children.

For more information on Romans’ Quarter, visit the website or call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8483.