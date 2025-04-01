Discover move-in ready homes at Nottinghamshire development
Located on Chapel Lane, the development offers a range of three, four, and five bedroom homes, including the four bedroom Exeter style property, which is available to move into, ensuring a seamless transition for buyers.
The Exeter style home at the development offers an impressive layout designed for modern living. The ground floor features a spacious bay-fronted lounge, alongside an open-plan kitchen and dining room with French doors leading to the garden, complemented by a convenient utility room.
Upstairs, the main bedroom benefits from its own en suite, accompanied by three additional double bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Romans’ Quarter is currently home to one Exeter property which includes a package of exclusive incentives, with the developer offering £24,000 towards the buyer’s deposit, an integrated kitchen upgrade valued at £4,000, and flooring throughout worth £9,000.
Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “The Exeter style home at Romans’ Quarter is an excellent choice for families seeking space, comfort, and modern living in a thriving community.
“With the added bonus of being available to move into, home buyers can enjoy a smooth and hassle-free transition into their brand-new home.
“We would like to encourage anyone interested in making a quick and easy move to visit the development, chat to our experienced Sales Advisers and take advantage of our latest offers and incentives.”
Located in the sought-after Vale of Belvoir, Romans’ Quarter provides residents with a desired rural setting, whilst maintaining simple connections to the bustling city life via the A42, A52, and Bingham Railway Station.
Ideal for growing families, the community features a primary school within walking distance and a high school less than two miles away.
Residents can enjoy plenty of open green space, with cycling and walking routes throughout the development, as well as a playground for young children.
For more information on Romans’ Quarter, visit the website or call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8483.