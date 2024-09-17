Developer spotlights sought after properties in Nottinghamshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Wilson Homes is revealing the latest spotlighted properties across several popular locations in Nottinghamshire, providing prospective homeowners with a selection of exclusive offers and high-quality homes tailored to different needs and lifestyles.

Romans’ Quarter, Bingham

Romans’ Quarter, situated off Chapel Lane in Bingham, features a range of three, four and five bedroom homes starting from £364,995. Buyers at this development can currently save up to £40,000 on selected homes, providing exceptional value and making the move to a new home more affordable. David Wilson Homes is committed to assisting buyers with their ascent on the property ladder by offering contributions towards deposits or Stamp Duty fees. Additionally, select homes at the popular development are complete with premium upgrades, such as kitchen and flooring packages.

The five bedroom Lichfield home is currently one of the featured properties, available with a full Stamp Duty contribution up to £21,999. The spacious three storey family home overlooks open fields and benefits from a west facing garden. This luxurious property is the ideal fit for family looking for additional space to entertain and impress.

Typical street scene at Romans' Quarter Bingham

The Skylarks, East Leake

The Skylarks, situated off Rempstone Road in East Leake, is proving popular with Nottinghamshire buyers and is now over 80% sold. The final properties at the sought-after development feature a range of three and four bedroom homes, starting from £335,995.

Included in the mix of homes at the friendly village community, is the three bedroom Cannington home, priced from £359,995. This property is ready to move into and includes £15,000 deposit contribution from the housebuilder, an upgraded kitchen and flooring package worth £8,000. Plus, £2,000 contribution towards moving costs.

The three storey home features an open-plan kitchen with French doors and a second lounge space, that provides both style and functionality for contemporary living.

Fernwood Village & Hunters Place, Fernwood

Located off Phoenix Lane in Fernwood near Newark, David Wilson Homes’ Fernwood Village and Hunters Place developments offer an array of three and four bedroom homes starting from £122,500. The housebuilder is offering its popular Part Exchange scheme at this site, ensuring a guaranteed buyer for the customer’s current home.

Additionally, first-time buyers have the opportunity to take advantage of David Wilson Homes’ Kickstart shared ownership scheme. Buyers looking for an affordable route into home ownership can purchase between 10% and 75% of a brand-new home at Hunters Place and Fernwood Village, then pay a subsidised rent on the remaining share.

Stonebridge Fields, Market Warsop

For key workers, the housebuilder is offering its Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme at Stonebridge Fields in Market Warsop. Located off Stonebridge Lane, the development is home to a mix of four bedroom homes that can be purchased using the housebuilder’s scheme.

To show its appreciation for key workers, for every £20,000 spent on the purchase price of a David Wilson home, the developer will contribute £1,000 towards the buyer’s deposit. For example, an eligible homebuyer who pays £450,000 towards their home would receive a contribution of £22,500 from David Wilson Homes.

The Hawthorns, Sutton in Ashfield

Positioned off Beck Lane in Sutton-in-Ashfield, The Hawthorns boasts an array of three, four and five bedroom homes, priced from £294,995, set amongst over three acres of open green space. This peaceful setting provides residents with access to various scenic walking routes, including the trails at Brierley Forest Park, located less than three miles from the development.

Despite its semi-rural location, The Hawthorns offers simple access to everyday essentials including nearby supermarkets, a leisure centre and the various amenities at Mansfield Leisure Park.

For commuters, the development offers convenient access to Mansfield town centre with well-connected roads and is within simple reach of Nottingham and Sheffield city centre.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We are thrilled to showcase our latest property spotlights across Nottinghamshire.

“Each of these developments offers high-quality and energy efficient homes, with a variety of exclusive deals designed to aid our customers in their search for their ideal home.

“Whether it’s the peaceful setting on offer at The Hawthorns, the luxurious space of the Lichfield, or our range of helpful moving schemes, we are committed to providing exception value and supporting our customers with a seamless move into their new home.”

For details about the homebuilder’s Nottinghamshire developments, call the sales team on 033 3355 8483.