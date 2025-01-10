Developer invites house hunters to instant part exchange events in Nottinghamshire
The events will be held at Barratt Homes developments including Fernwood Village near Newark, Knights View in Langold, Romans’ Quarter in Bingham, Stonebridge Fields in Market Warsop, The Hawthorns in Sutton-in-Ashfield, as well as David Wilson Homes developments including Elm Tree Park in Rainworth, Old Mill Farm in Brinsley, and Thoresby Vale in Edwinstowe.
Open to visitors with no appointment necessary, the events present an exclusive opportunity for home buyers to explore Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ developments and discover how they can secure a seamless move with the housebuilder’s Part Exchange scheme.
Designed to aid second steppers, the Part Exchange scheme streamlines the home-selling process, providing homeowners with a guaranteed buyer and facilitating a faster transition to their new home.
Throughout the events, Part Exchange Manager at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, Jenna Hardy, will be readily available to answer any questions prospective buyers may have.
Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “These events are tailor-made for those seeking a swift and hassle-free move. Attendees can take advantage of exploring our homes and discovering the exceptional deals available at our developments.
“Our expert Sales Advisers will be on hand throughout each event to address any enquiries, including details about the moving process, thereby assisting home buyers in advancing on the property ladder.”
For more information on the upcoming events and current developments, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8472 or the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8473.
Alternatively, explore the range of properties available across the county by visiting the websites at Barratt Homes in Nottinghamshire or David Wilson Homes in Nottinghamshire.