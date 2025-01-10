Developer invites house hunters to instant part exchange events in Nottinghamshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Barratt and David Wilson Homes is inviting house hunters to its Instant Part Exchange events running across its Nottinghamshire developments on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th January.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The events will be held at Barratt Homes developments including Fernwood Village near Newark, Knights View in Langold, Romans’ Quarter in Bingham, Stonebridge Fields in Market Warsop, The Hawthorns in Sutton-in-Ashfield, as well as David Wilson Homes developments including Elm Tree Park in Rainworth, Old Mill Farm in Brinsley, and Thoresby Vale in Edwinstowe.

Open to visitors with no appointment necessary, the events present an exclusive opportunity for home buyers to explore Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ developments and discover how they can secure a seamless move with the housebuilder’s Part Exchange scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed to aid second steppers, the Part Exchange scheme streamlines the home-selling process, providing homeowners with a guaranteed buyer and facilitating a faster transition to their new home.

The kitchen in the show home at Elm Tree Park

Throughout the events, Part Exchange Manager at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, Jenna Hardy, will be readily available to answer any questions prospective buyers may have.

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “These events are tailor-made for those seeking a swift and hassle-free move. Attendees can take advantage of exploring our homes and discovering the exceptional deals available at our developments.

“Our expert Sales Advisers will be on hand throughout each event to address any enquiries, including details about the moving process, thereby assisting home buyers in advancing on the property ladder.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on the upcoming events and current developments, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8472 or the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8473.

Alternatively, explore the range of properties available across the county by visiting the websites at Barratt Homes in Nottinghamshire or David Wilson Homes in Nottinghamshire.