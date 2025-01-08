DETACHED DREAM HOMES: 12 of the best detached homes on the market in Mansfield

3 . 4 bed, Coxmoor Road, Sutton-In-Ashfield - £800,000

A stunning residence!... Occupying an enviable position located in Sutton-In-Ashifled is this exceptional four-bedroom detached residence. Offering a unique layout and a multitude of rooms to explore, this property is a true credit to its current owners, who have kept it to an exceptional standard throughout. Photo: Zoopla