DETACHED DREAM HOMES: 12 of the best detached homes on the market in Mansfield

2. 7 bed, Crow Hill Drive, Mansfield - £875,000
This 7 bed detached house in Crow Hill Drive, Mansfield is on the market for £875,000. This Grade II listed Victorian property sits on a plot of around 6000 square feet. Photo: Zoopla
3. 4 bed, Coxmoor Road, Sutton-In-Ashfield - £800,000
A stunning residence!... Occupying an enviable position located in Sutton-In-Ashifled is this exceptional four-bedroom detached residence. Offering a unique layout and a multitude of rooms to explore, this property is a true credit to its current owners, who have kept it to an exceptional standard throughout. Photo: Zoopla
4. 5 bed, Lichfield Lane, Mansfield - £800,000
This 5 bed detached house in Lichfield Lane, Mansfield is on the market for £800,000 and has recently been refurbished to an impeccable standard. Photo: Zoopla
