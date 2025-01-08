DETACHED DREAM HOMES: 12 of the best detached homes on the market in Mansfield

By Kate Mason
Published 8th Jan 2025, 09:00 GMT
Do you fancy starting the new year in your dream new home?

Look no further we’ve found some of the best detached properties on the market in Mansfield so take your pick and book a viewing today.

1. Detached dream

This 7 bed detached house in Crow Hill Drive, Mansfield is on the market for £875,000. This Grade II listed Victorian property sits on a plot of around 6000 square feet.

2. 7 bed, Crow Hill Drive, Mansfield - £875,000

This 7 bed detached house in Crow Hill Drive, Mansfield is on the market for £875,000. This Grade II listed Victorian property sits on a plot of around 6000 square feet. Photo: Zoopla

A stunning residence!... Occupying an enviable position located in Sutton-In-Ashifled is this exceptional four-bedroom detached residence. Offering a unique layout and a multitude of rooms to explore, this property is a true credit to its current owners, who have kept it to an exceptional standard throughout.

3. 4 bed, Coxmoor Road, Sutton-In-Ashfield - £800,000

A stunning residence!... Occupying an enviable position located in Sutton-In-Ashifled is this exceptional four-bedroom detached residence. Offering a unique layout and a multitude of rooms to explore, this property is a true credit to its current owners, who have kept it to an exceptional standard throughout. Photo: Zoopla

This 5 bed detached house in Lichfield Lane, Mansfield is on the market for £800,000 and has recently been refurbished to an impeccable standard.

4. 5 bed, Lichfield Lane, Mansfield - £800,000

This 5 bed detached house in Lichfield Lane, Mansfield is on the market for £800,000 and has recently been refurbished to an impeccable standard. Photo: Zoopla

