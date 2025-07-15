Detached bungalow with countryside views set in one acre of gardens on the market in Ashfield

Set within one acre of maintained gardens, with an additional 2.73-acre paddock at the rear, this property in Coxmoor Road seamlessly combines elegant living with vast outdoor spaces. The interior boasts four generously sized double bedrooms, a modern en-suite shower room/WC, a spacious lounge with dual aspect windows and a fireplace, a separate dining room, and a conservatory with a striking timber panelled ceiling.

There is also the benefit of a reception hallway which could double up as a third reception room as well as a home office space for those looking for flexi-working. The dining kitchen is equipped with integrated appliances and has an adjoining utility room, while two family bathrooms offer both practicality and opulence with one boasting a feature roll-top bath and both having separate shower cubicles.

A double garage with an electric door, a driveway with electric gates, and an office ensure convenience and practicality are at the forefront of this remarkable home. Outside, the property truly shines with its expansive 2.73 acres of paddock land accessed from the rear garden.

The lush greenery provides endless opportunities for outdoor activities, equestrian pursuits, or simply a serene backdrop to enjoy the natural beauty of the surroundings. Whether hosting gatherings or seeking solitude, the spacious garden beckons with the promise of tranquillity and relaxation. Located close to the esteemed Sherwood Observatory, this property offers a highly desired location for those seeking a peaceful retreat with convenient access to amenities.

To find out more about this unique property or book a viewing contact David James Estate Agents on 01623 889178.

