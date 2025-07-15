Impressive and extensive detached bungalow with countryside views set in 1 acre of gardens with an additional 2.73 acre paddock to the rearplaceholder image
Impressive and extensive detached bungalow with countryside views set in 1 acre of gardens with an additional 2.73 acre paddock to the rear

Detached bungalow with countryside views set in one acre of gardens on the market in Ashfield

By Kate Mason
Published 15th Jul 2025, 09:00 BST
Impressively positioned overlooking stunning countryside views, this extensive 4-bedroom detached bungalow offers a rare opportunity for a tranquil and luxurious lifestyle.

Set within one acre of maintained gardens, with an additional 2.73-acre paddock at the rear, this property in Coxmoor Road seamlessly combines elegant living with vast outdoor spaces. The interior boasts four generously sized double bedrooms, a modern en-suite shower room/WC, a spacious lounge with dual aspect windows and a fireplace, a separate dining room, and a conservatory with a striking timber panelled ceiling.

There is also the benefit of a reception hallway which could double up as a third reception room as well as a home office space for those looking for flexi-working. The dining kitchen is equipped with integrated appliances and has an adjoining utility room, while two family bathrooms offer both practicality and opulence with one boasting a feature roll-top bath and both having separate shower cubicles.

A double garage with an electric door, a driveway with electric gates, and an office ensure convenience and practicality are at the forefront of this remarkable home. Outside, the property truly shines with its expansive 2.73 acres of paddock land accessed from the rear garden.

The lush greenery provides endless opportunities for outdoor activities, equestrian pursuits, or simply a serene backdrop to enjoy the natural beauty of the surroundings. Whether hosting gatherings or seeking solitude, the spacious garden beckons with the promise of tranquillity and relaxation. Located close to the esteemed Sherwood Observatory, this property offers a highly desired location for those seeking a peaceful retreat with convenient access to amenities.

To find out more about this unique property or book a viewing contact David James Estate Agents on 01623 889178.

The property is in a highly desirable location on Coxmoor Road close to the Sherwood Observatory

1. Hidden gem

The property is in a highly desirable location on Coxmoor Road close to the Sherwood Observatory Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This extensive 4-bedroom detached bungalow offers a rare opportunity for a tranquil and luxurious lifestyle.

2. Idyllic

This extensive 4-bedroom detached bungalow offers a rare opportunity for a tranquil and luxurious lifestyle. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The property features a spacious lounge with dual aspect windows and a fireplace

3. Spacious

The property features a spacious lounge with dual aspect windows and a fireplace Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The dining kitchen is equipped with integrated appliances and has an adjoining utility room

4. Heart of the home

The dining kitchen is equipped with integrated appliances and has an adjoining utility room Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Ashfield
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice