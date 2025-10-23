DESIGNER KITCHEN: The best new Mansfield homes on the market with a kitchen island

It’s the place the family come together after a busy day, the centre piece of any soiree and a hub at the heart of your home.
So we’ve found some of the best new properties on the market in Mansfield that boast a stylish kitchen island.
Take a look, which one is your favourite?
To find out more or book a viewing visit zoopla.co.uk
1. 4 bed detached house, Fox Hollow, Ravenshead - £975,000
A remarkable executive detached family property enjoying a luxury lifestyle in a private and premium address in a plot of one-fifth of an acre that comes with ample private parking and integral oversized double garaging. The breath-taking open-plan living/dining kitchen of unparalleled quality centres around a standout central island, with sets of bi-folding doors framing the rear garden with enticing glimpses of the mesmerizing terrace and swimming pool beyond. Photo: Zoopla
2. 5 bed farmhouse, Nottingham Road, Mansfield - £850,000
A rare opportunity to acquire a beautifully restored semi-detached Georgian farmhouse, set within the prestigious Rushley Manor private development. The farmhouse kitchen forms the heart of the home, with quarry-tiled flooring, central island, Stoves range cooker, and integrated appliances. Photo: Zoopla
3. 4 bed detached house, Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse - £650,000
A truly spectacular residence, this home has been transformed by a breathtaking extension to create a show piece of modern living. At the heart of the property lies a magnificent open-plan lounge and kitchen area, flooded with natural light thanks to expansive sliding glass doors that seamlessly blend indoor elegance with the beauty of the garden. The kitchen is a statement of sophistication and practicality, boasting an induction hob with inbuilt extractor fan, fitted into the island which also creates a breakfast area, integrated fridge/freezer, Neff dishwasher, twin ovens, microwave, warming drawer and wine cooler, the perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and sleek design. Perfect for hosting a dinner party or enjoying family evenings. Photo: Zoopla
4. 2 bed bungalow, Chapel Lane, Ravenshead - £499,995
An attractive and extended detached bungalow, set in a sought-after location, featuring the ease of single-level living. This beautifully presented home features flexible, light-filled interiors, including a vast open-plan living, dining, kitchen. The luxury kitchen is fitted with banks of solid oak bespoke wall and base units that offer plenty of storage with a complementing granite worktop inset with a ceramic sink and drainer, incorporating an integrated dishwasher beneath. The main attraction is the on-trend central island that works as a breakfast bar for informal kitchen dining. It is inset with a Miele four-ring induction hob with extractor above. Additional quality appliances include a Miele oven and a complementing Miele microwave/grill and warmer, plus a tall fridge/freezer with a secondary freezer. Photo: Zoopla