DESIGNER KITCHEN: The best new Mansfield homes on the market with a kitchen island

3 . 4 bed detached house, Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse - £650,000

A truly spectacular residence, this home has been transformed by a breathtaking extension to create a show piece of modern living. At the heart of the property lies a magnificent open-plan lounge and kitchen area, flooded with natural light thanks to expansive sliding glass doors that seamlessly blend indoor elegance with the beauty of the garden. The kitchen is a statement of sophistication and practicality, boasting an induction hob with inbuilt extractor fan, fitted into the island which also creates a breakfast area, integrated fridge/freezer, Neff dishwasher, twin ovens, microwave, warming drawer and wine cooler, the perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and sleek design. Perfect for hosting a dinner party or enjoying family evenings. Photo: Zoopla