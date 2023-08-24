News you can trust since 1952
Derbyshire property: Olde worlde charm of three-bedroom cottage with views of Bolsover Castle and within walking distance of town centre

Olde worlde charm has been retained in the sympathetic restoration of this lovely cottage.
By Gay Bolton
Published 24th Aug 2023, 17:42 BST

The stone built property at Hill Top, Bolsover, has explosed beams on the ceilings, wooden doors fitted with latches and a pantry with a stone slab.

On the market for £229,950, the cottage accommodates two reception rooms, kitchen with cellar and separate utility room/pantry, three bedrooms and a four-piece bathroom.

There is a compact garden with paving slabs and gravel at the rear of the house.

The cottage has views of Bolsover Castle and is within easy walking distance of the town centre.

For further information on the property, which is listed on Zoopla, contact Wilson Estate Agents on 01246 920685.

The cottage at Hill Top, Bolsover, is on the market for £229,950.

The kitchen area has a range of fitted storage cabinets with wooden worktops and an integrated oven and hob.

The open-plan dining area with the kitchen beyond.

This cosy area to relax in measures 3.90metres x 3.50metres.

