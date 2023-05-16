Delightful woodland home offers a taste of leafy Surrey in heart of Mansfield
Welcome to Rose Lodge – a home of striking gabled design, occupying a delightful, sheltered setting in a substantial woodland plot.
Sounds like a property you might find in the leafy environs of Surrey or Hampshire. But no, this detached, four-bedroom family home is in the heart of Mansfield and on the market with estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners for offers in the region of £600,000.
The house, on Heath Avenue, off Oak Tree Lane, was architecturally designed and built by the current owners in 1992 and remains in excellent condition in a private position at the end of a highly-regarded cul-de-sac. The building itself spans more than 2,000 square feet, while the whole plot extends to almost half an acre.
The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, large lounge, study, WC, utility room and a superb, contemporary, open-plan living/dining kitchen that was installed only three years ago.
On the first floor, the galleried landing leads to the four bedrooms, two of which boast en suite facilities. There is also a family bathroom and access to a large loft that has the potential for conversion.
Rose Lodge is approached by a long and wide, gravelled driveway with off-street parking space for numerous vehicles. It leads to a sizeable, detached double garage and is flanked by low stone walls with inset lighting, shrubs and trees.
Stone pathways lead to the back of the property, where you will find a lovely woodland-style, private and south-facing garden. It features a central lawn, block-paved patio, more pathways, a pond and a rockery garden.
If all of that has whetted your appetite, please check out our photo gallery below and visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.