Delightful barn conversion in Mansfield that was once part of 18th century hall

Stone Steps Barn, on Debdale Lane, was formerly part of Debdale Hall Farm, a substantial grade II listed stone building dating back to the 18th century.

But in 2014, the farm was converted to form a range of impressive, barn conversions, sympathetically renovated and completed to an exceptionally high standard.

Now, offers of more than £435,000 are being invited by Mansfield estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners for this one, a three-bedroom property.

The unique house boasts character features typical of its original era, with high ceilings to the ground floor, and vaulted ceilings and magnificent king post trusses to the first floor. But all are complemented by 21st century fixtures and fittings.

The ground-floor layout comprises an entrance hall, lounge, open-plan kitchen/diner and WC. The first-floor landing leads to a large master bedroom with en suite and walk-in wardrobe, two more double bedrooms and a bathroom.

The property has an alarm system, timber double-glazed windows and gas central heating, with underfloor heating on the ground floor.

It is approached by two separate entrances off Debdale Lane – a long woodland driveway and a farm gate entrance that leads to a shared driveway and a courtyard with parking space and an oak-framed, detached double garage.

There are beautifully appointed, landscaped gardens at the front and back, including a large patio, raised lawn, plants and shrubs and a storage outbuilding.

1. Stunning lounge The ground floor of the barn conversion consists mainly of an open-plan kitchen/diner and this stunning lounge. It's bright and airy thanks to a large, feature, arched, double-glazed window overlooking the front of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Beautiful brick fireplace The lounge also features a beautifully appointed brick fireplace and chimney breast extending from the floor to the ceiling, with an inset log burner and attractive stone hearth. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Relax in front of the telly The lounge invites you to spend an evening relaxing in front of the telly and the fire. Adding to the warmth is underfloor heating. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. A picture of rural living A final look at the appealing lounge, complete with its engineered oak floor and contemporary panelled walls, painted in anthracite dark grey. It really is a picture of rural living, isn't it? Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales