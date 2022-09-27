Cute two-bedroom bungalow in Mansfield would be an ideal home for retirement
Cute is the only way to describe this two-bedroom bungalow in Mansfield, which would surely make a dream home in retirement.
Offers of more than £225,000 are being invited by estate agents BuckleyBrown for the splendid home, which can be found on Budby Avenue, near Racecourse Park.
Presented to an exceptional standard, the bungalow boasts a beautiful internal layout, plus a wonderful back garden you are sure to fall in love with.
What’s more, the location is great too, being close to an array of shops and amenities.
The interior is a credit to the current owner, with each room decorated in neutral colour hues that ooze class and sophistication but allow you to add your own stamp.
The living room has a comfy carpet and a feature fireplace that lend themselves to cosy nights in, while the kitchen/diner has space for all your essential appliances. French double doors lead out to the garden.
The two double bedrooms are a mixture of elegance and style, while the bathroom has all you need.
That rear garden is tiered, with a decked seating area and steps leading down to a well-maintained lawn. There is also a gorgeous summer house with a seating area – ideal for the barbecue season.