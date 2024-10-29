Welcome to this charming two-bedroom stone cottage, dating back to the 1800s, that stands proud on The Grove in the village of Annesley.

Full of character features and beautifully presented, the property is on the market for £210,000 with estate agents Bairstow Eves, who have offices in Kirkby and Hucknall.

The cottage’s external appearance surely tempts you inside, where a country kitchen features a Smeg cooker, Zanussi fridge freezer and Belfast sink. Nearby is a utility room, which doubles up as a WC, and a cosy sitting room with feature fireplace and log-burner.

Upstairs, you will find both bedrooms and a modern, fitted shower room with a touch of turquoise charm.

The whole plot is a good size and offers a frontage set back from the road, with gardens at the front, size and rear. It is also worth nothing that the property’s roof was installed only in May this year and holds a ten-year guarantee.

Take a look round via our photo gallery below and visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Lovely country kitchen The country feel of the £210,000 Annesley cottage is exemplified by this lovely kitchen, which features a Smeg cooker, Zanussi fridge freezer and storage units. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Handsome Belfast sink The kitchen also includes this handsome Belfast sink, which is one of many character features dotted around the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Cosy sitting room One of the highlights at the Annesley cottage is this cosy, well-presented sitting room, complete with feature fireplace and log-burner. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Bright and comfortable A second look at the sitting room, which is bright and comfortable, and also a delightful retreat for nights in. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales