Countryside views from a traditional but immaculate £330,000 house in Sutton

The traditional four-bedroom, detached house on Buttery Lane might have been built in the early part of the 20th century.

But it has been updated and improved over the last 20 years by the current owners. And its rural-type setting can hardly be faulted as it sits on a large, elevated plot spanning 0.12 of an acre.

Offers in the region of £330,000 are being invited by Mansfield estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners, but before you rush to call them, please check out our photo gallery and visit the Zoopla website here for full details.

The ground floor comprises an entrance porch with cloaks cupboard, inner hallway, WC, kitchen, lounge, dining room and study.

The first-floor landing leads to a family bathroom and four bedrooms, with those at the front offering wonderful views.

The property, which has gas central heating and uPVC double-glazed windows, is approached by a long driveway with stone wall boundaries to each side.

This drive leads to an attached, single garage and large gated entrance to the back garden, which boasts a block-paved seating area, a large lawn, shed and raised rockery section.

The front garden consists mainly of a lawn, plus raised borders and a hard-standing path.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Rural setting This view from a drone underlines the delightful rural setting of the Buttery Lane property. The countryside spreads far and wide across the road from the front of the house. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Through the stable door On entering the house, the side-entrance porch has a stable door (right), which leads you into this kitchen. It has all you need, including an integrated oven, five-ring gas hob with extractor hood above., an integrated fridge and freezer, inset sink with drainer and mixer tap, wall cupboards, base units, drawers and laminate work surfaces. There is also plumbing for a dishwasher and washing machine. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Lounge with a view Sliding patio doors, leading out on to the back garden, are a feature of the bright lounge. The room, which also has a radiator and coving to the ceiling, is ideal for relaxing in front of the TV. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Pleasant dining room Meal times could not be more pleasant in this dining room, which features a brick-built fireplace with a traditional-style surround and potential for a log burner. A double-glazed bay window offers lovely open views across neighbouring paddock land and beyond. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales