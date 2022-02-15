That’s the question being asked by Mansfield Woodhouse-based estate agents Bairstow Eves, who are inviting offers of more than £300,000 for the four-bedroom, detached house on Halstead Close.

Situated on a popular development, it is is close to primary and secondary schools, as well as transport links and an array of amenities.

On the ground floor, you will find a sizeable entrance hall that leads to the living room or lounge.

There is also a dining room, a toilet and a large, fitted kitchen/diner that has access to a conservatory, a separate utility room and an integral garage.

The first floor boasts a huge master bedroom, which has its own en suite shower room, and three other double bedrooms, plus a family bathroom suite.

The property has gas central heating and double-glazed windows throughout, as well as space outside for off-road parking and also an enclosed garden at the back.

Give Bairstow Eves a call if you want to arrange a viewing.

1. Size and style A spacious entrance hall takes you in to this living room or lounge, which has real size about it. With its bay window front and feature fireplace, the room is full of style and comfort too. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Relaxing nights in A second shot of the living room, which clearly lends itself to relaxing nights in front of the fire and TV. Internal doors lead to a second reception room which, at present, is being used as a dining room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Dining room Here is the dining room. It contains one of many pieces of David Bowie artwork that belong to the current owners and are scattered around the house. But this property is far from being a space oddity! Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Modern kitchen/diner Next to the dining room is this modern, fitted kitchen/dinner. Like most rooms in the house, it will impress you with its size. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales