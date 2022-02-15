That’s the question being asked by Mansfield Woodhouse-based estate agents Bairstow Eves, who are inviting offers of more than £300,000 for the four-bedroom, detached house on Halstead Close.
Situated on a popular development, it is is close to primary and secondary schools, as well as transport links and an array of amenities.
On the ground floor, you will find a sizeable entrance hall that leads to the living room or lounge.
There is also a dining room, a toilet and a large, fitted kitchen/diner that has access to a conservatory, a separate utility room and an integral garage.
The first floor boasts a huge master bedroom, which has its own en suite shower room, and three other double bedrooms, plus a family bathroom suite.
The property has gas central heating and double-glazed windows throughout, as well as space outside for off-road parking and also an enclosed garden at the back.
Give Bairstow Eves a call if you want to arrange a viewing. But before then, check out our photo gallery and visit the Zoopla website here for more information.