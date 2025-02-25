COTTAGE CHARM: 11 of the most picturesque properties in and around Mansfield, Ashfield and Worksop

From properties set in stunning countryside, ones packed with original features and some primed for investors and first time buyers – which one is your favourite?
1. Newstead Abbey Park, Ravenshead, Nottingham - £320,000
No chain, rare opportunity, bursting with potential, within one of the most sought-after addresses in Nottinghamshire. This stone built, two bedroom terraced cottage, boasts many character features plus ample opportunity for modernisation and to put your own stamp on this historic home. Photo: Zoopla
2. Fackley Road, Teversal, Sutton-In-Ashfield - £300,000 - £340,000
Welcome to Rose Cottage in Teversal a unique opportunity to purchase a little bit of heaven. The blend between the cottage's original features and sympathetic modern twist is very clever, as it balances modern-day living and still retains character and charm throughout. Photo: Zoopla
3. Barn Court, Kirkby-In-Ashfield - £300,000
A truly charming dual aspect cottage offering period features and character, step inside this cosy cottage that truly really feels like home. Photo: Zoopla
4. The Mill Knitters Cottage, Station Street, Mansfield Woodhouse - £299,995
Offered for sale with No Upward Chain Involved this beautiful Grade II* listed building is unique and has been renovated lovingly to a high standard with lots of original features maintained. Photo: Zoopla
