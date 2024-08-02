Construction of 22 new eco-efficient homes begins in Mansfield estate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Contractors drafted in to build 22 new energy-efficient council homes have broken ground on-site.

Once complete, this new-build neighbourhood will consist of 22 properties, including three four-bedroom, eight three-bedroom and nine two-bedroom semi-detached houses. There will also be two two-bedroom detached houses, all of which will be available for council tenants on the housing waiting list.

The homes will be the epicentre of the regenerated Bellamy estate, which is also home to a new parade of shops, now built and ready to be let out. Also, a new through road and a newly installed green space are all in the pipeline with building contractor Mercer.

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams said: “As well as building 22 well-designed, energy-efficient family homes, these much-needed houses will enable the council to play its part in tackling climate change and, just as importantly, help our tenants save money with lower electricity and heating bills.

The project team, Mayor and Chief Executive on site in Bellamy

“Social value is also hugely important to us, so it is pleasing to see that 88 percent of the people employed on the project are from within 20 miles of Mansfield, against a target of 60 percent.

“We want to expand this practice with all our local partners and suppliers to multiply the benefits to our economy, with the aim of seeing money being earned and spent in the Mansfield district.”

The Bellamy regeneration scheme has a projected total cost of £7.7 million and is due to be completed next year.

The site's regeneration began more than 18 months ago with the installation of a new play park and a learn-to-cycle track for children.

Mercer was appointed to the project via an open tender process with the council’s procurement partner Nottingham City Council, at the time, in July last year, in line with the Public Contract Regulations 2015 for over threshold projects.

The council's in-house architects designed the 22 homes in accordance with the Future Homes Standard, which requires new homes to have low-carbon heating and high energy efficiency, resulting in significantly lower carbon dioxide emissions than properties built to current Building Regulations.

Fraser Mercer, Director at Mercer Building Solutions, added: “This is an exciting scheme, and it’s great to see the plots now coming out of the ground as we move into the next phase of our programme.

“Our supply chain network is adapting well to the regulatory changes associated with the Future Homes Standard, and we continue to work alongside the council’s architects to implement the designs which go above and beyond present expectations in terms of energy-efficiency for each new property.”