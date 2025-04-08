Commonwealth Games gold medallist to open new eco-friendly show homes at Nottingham development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Commonwealth Games gold medallist is helping to launch a housebuilder’s new show homes in Fairham, Nottingham.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday 12th April, from 10am-5.30pm, Redrow Midlands will be joined by Nottingham-born Jamell Anderson to unveil two stunning new show homes at its Dovecote Grange development on Nottingham Road, alongside a new Customer Experience Suite.

Jamell began his basketball journey at Djanogly City Academy in Nottingham and has been a consistent presence in international competitions ever since, representing England and Great Britain across various age groups. In 2022, Jamell won the gold medal in the men's 3x3 basketball event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the first-ever British Basketball gold medal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the launch event, house hunters will have the opportunity to meet Jamell, enjoy champagne and canapés, and take a tour of two brand new show homes, to see what life at Redrow’s new Dovecote Grange development could be like.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Jamell Anderson to open show homes at Redrow’s Dovecote Grange

Those attending the launch will also have the opportunity to speak to an IFA representative about mortgages, learn more about Redrow’s energy efficient Eco Electric and Eco Now homes, and find out about the housebuilder’s Help to Sell scheme, to get them moving more quickly.

Those in the market for a new home can take a first look around the four-bedroom Cambridge and five-bedroom Highgate, from Redrow’s award-winning Eco Electric and Heritage Collection.

The Cambridge offers abundant space and luxurious fittings. The bright and airy kitchen and dining room area is designed for family gatherings, hosting, and culinary endeavours, with its contemporary appliances and a separate sitting area. Downstairs, there is also a spacious lounge, and a separate cloak and utility room for ultimate convenience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Venturing upstairs, The Cambridge boasts four generous bedrooms, each with room for at least a double bed and additional storage. The magnificent main bedroom has a private en-suite, providing a luxurious retreat.

For those seeking even more space, The Highgate spans three storeys and is an instantly impressive family residence. The ground floor offers a spacious lounge to the front and a second, family sitting area as part of the open-plan kitchen and dining space. Three of the home's five bedrooms are located on the first floor, with the main bedroom offering a large dressing room that leads to the en-suite bathroom.

In addition to their stunning design, The Cambridge and Highgate homes embody Redrow’s commitment to sustainability. Both properties are equipped with eco-friendly features, including an air source heat pump, underfloor heating across the ground floor, and EV charging points. The air source heat pump provides a low-carbon alternative to traditional heating systems, efficiently extracting heat from the outside air to warm the home. The inclusion of EV charging points also ensures that the home is futureproofed for the growing number of electric vehicle owners.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director for Redrow Midlands, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Jamell and the community in Nottingham to our new show homes at Dovecote Grange.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Cambridge and Highgate show homes are both beautiful examples of Redrow craftsmanship and are perfect for family life. As the days grow longer and summer approaches, our new Eco Electric homes are designed to keep you comfortable, while remaining energy-efficient all year round—helping homeowners save on their energy bills*.

“Our show home opening will be an opportunity to raise a glass of bubbly with the local community and show everyone exactly what life is like at Dovecote Grange – to see the Redrow difference first-hand.”

Located on the edge of one of the East Midlands’ most vibrant cities, Dovecote Grange will offer 93 new eco-friendly homes, including three, four and five-bedroom options from Redrow’s award-winning Heritage Collection, with traditional architecture inspired by the 1930s Arts and Crafts era and modern, stylish interiors.

Situated in Fairham, Nottingham, the development sits alongside the A453 Remembrance Way that links directly to the M1, making it perfect for commuting. It is also next to the NET tram terminus at Clifton South, within a 15-minute drive of East Midlands Airport and Freeport area, and just a 20-minute drive or tram ride from Nottingham city centre, with its fantastic shops and amenities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about homes at Dovecote Grange, please call 0115 672 5731 or visit: www.redrow.co.uk/developments/dovecote-grange-082764

*Research by the HBF, based on EPC ratings, suggests that buyers of new build houses could have saved more than £970 on their annual energy bills. Source: HBF “Watt a Save report” published October 2024, last updated: January 2025.