Come inside! Impressive four-bedroom home in Mansfield is 'a real eyecatcher'

Offers in the region of £395,000 are being encouraged by BuckleyBrown for the four-bedroom, detached property, which is located on New Park Lane, very close to The Brunts Academy.
A spokesman said: “As soon as you set your eyes on this stunning house, you will be in love.
"It boasts a beautifully traditional external appearance, which blends perfectly with a modern internal layout.
"This is one family property that you will just love being able to call home.”
On the ground floor, the hallway leads to the living room, which is an excellent size and has enough space for your own dining set. Next door is the contemporary kitchen, complete with breakfast bar.
The first floor hosts four superb double bedrooms, one of which has its own en suite. The family bathroom is exceptional too, and there is even an additional lounge in the roof space.
Outside, you will find a private driveway at the front and a low-maintenance, well-maintained garden at the back, with an artificial lawn and patio. There’s also an outbuilding, which has been renovated and turned into dog kennels.