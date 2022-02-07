Come inside! Impressive four-bedroom home in Mansfield is 'a real eyecatcher'

Offers in the region of £395,000 are being encouraged by BuckleyBrown for the four-bedroom, detached property, which is located on New Park Lane, very close to The Brunts Academy.

A spokesman said: “As soon as you set your eyes on this stunning house, you will be in love.

"It boasts a beautifully traditional external appearance, which blends perfectly with a modern internal layout.

"This is one family property that you will just love being able to call home.”

On the ground floor, the hallway leads to the living room, which is an excellent size and has enough space for your own dining set. Next door is the contemporary kitchen, complete with breakfast bar.

The first floor hosts four superb double bedrooms, one of which has its own en suite. The family bathroom is exceptional too, and there is even an additional lounge in the roof space.

Outside, you will find a private driveway at the front and a low-maintenance, well-maintained garden at the back, with an artificial lawn and patio. There’s also an outbuilding, which has been renovated and turned into dog kennels.

Check our our photo gallery and then visit the Zoopla website here for more details.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Living room luxury Our first glance at the luxurious living room, which is a vast space. Feel at home with the feature fireplace and beautiful, panelled feature wall as you relax to your heart's content. Patio doors lead out to the back garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Large but comfortable The size of the living room does not detract from its comfort. A tiled floor and ceiling downlights add to its appeal. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Room for dining As you can see, there is an abundance of space to set up a dining area in the living room. The window overlooks the front of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Contemporary kitchen The contemporary kitchen comes complete with modern gloss units and cabinets, complementary worktop over, inset sink and drainer, and electric hob with extractor fan. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales