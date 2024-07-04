Nestled in an established cul-de-sac location on Oakland Road, Forest Town, the two-bedroom, detached home has a price tag of £395,000 with Mansfield estate agents, Richard Watkinson and Partners.

It occupies a large plot extending to 0.19 of an acre and has not only been extended but also fully rendered and fully renovated to an exceptionally high standard.

A new roof, a new boiler, new uPVC windows and new internal oak doors have been fitted, while the interior now boasts a stunning open-plan living/dining kitchen, with a vaulted ceiling, as well as a modern four-piece bathroom suite. Not forgetting an entrance hall, lounge and two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes.

Externally, the bungalow has been beautifully landscaped to include a large resin driveway to the side and rear, offering off-street parking. A south-facing garden at the back features a substantial porcelain patio, a sizeable lawn, a pond, a vegetable plot, a shed, mature shrubs, raised flowerbeds and a detached garden room, equipped with power and light.

1 . Open-plan living/dining kitchen There's only one place to start our tour of the £395,000 Forest Town bungalow -- and that's in the stunning open-plan living/dining kitchen, with a 4.4-metre vaulted ceiling and bi-folding doors leading out to the south-facing rear garden. Ceiling spotlights and four Velux windows add to the brightness.Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Large central island At the heart of the kitchen is a large central is;land, with matching base units and drawers, including pan drawers, matching work surfaces and an integrated AEG induction hob.Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Integrated appliances Integrated appliances within the kitchen include a double oven, dishwasher and fridge/freezer. There is also an inset one-and-a-half-bowl sink with drainer and mixer tap, plumbing for a washing machine and LVT flooring.Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Modern cabinets and wood-style worktops The kitchen features a range of modern cabinets, with brushed chrome handles. They comprise wall cupboards, base units and drawers, all complemented by dark wood-style worktops. Double-glazed windows face the side and back of the property.Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales