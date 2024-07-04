This two-bedroom, detached bungalow on Oakland Road, Forest Town has been fully extended and renovated. It is on the market for £395,000 with Mansfield estate agents, Richard Watkinson and Partners.This two-bedroom, detached bungalow on Oakland Road, Forest Town has been fully extended and renovated. It is on the market for £395,000 with Mansfield estate agents, Richard Watkinson and Partners.
This two-bedroom, detached bungalow on Oakland Road, Forest Town has been fully extended and renovated. It is on the market for £395,000 with Mansfield estate agents, Richard Watkinson and Partners.

Classy 'pocket rocket' bungalow in Forest Town, complete with garden room and pond

By Richard Silverwood
Published 4th Jul 2024, 12:00 BST
One of the classiest bungalows on the Mansfield market at the moment is this ‘pocket rocket’ property, complete with glorious garden, pond and superb outdoor garden room.

Nestled in an established cul-de-sac location on Oakland Road, Forest Town, the two-bedroom, detached home has a price tag of £395,000 with Mansfield estate agents, Richard Watkinson and Partners.

It occupies a large plot extending to 0.19 of an acre and has not only been extended but also fully rendered and fully renovated to an exceptionally high standard.

A new roof, a new boiler, new uPVC windows and new internal oak doors have been fitted, while the interior now boasts a stunning open-plan living/dining kitchen, with a vaulted ceiling, as well as a modern four-piece bathroom suite. Not forgetting an entrance hall, lounge and two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes.

Externally, the bungalow has been beautifully landscaped to include a large resin driveway to the side and rear, offering off-street parking. A south-facing garden at the back features a substantial porcelain patio, a sizeable lawn, a pond, a vegetable plot, a shed, mature shrubs, raised flowerbeds and a detached garden room, equipped with power and light.

It’s well worth taking a look around, and you can do so via our photo gallery below. For more information, including floor plans, please visit the Zoopla website here.

There's only one place to start our tour of the £395,000 Forest Town bungalow -- and that's in the stunning open-plan living/dining kitchen, with a 4.4-metre vaulted ceiling and bi-folding doors leading out to the south-facing rear garden. Ceiling spotlights and four Velux windows add to the brightness.

1. Open-plan living/dining kitchen

There's only one place to start our tour of the £395,000 Forest Town bungalow -- and that's in the stunning open-plan living/dining kitchen, with a 4.4-metre vaulted ceiling and bi-folding doors leading out to the south-facing rear garden. Ceiling spotlights and four Velux windows add to the brightness.Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
At the heart of the kitchen is a large central is;land, with matching base units and drawers, including pan drawers, matching work surfaces and an integrated AEG induction hob.

2. Large central island

At the heart of the kitchen is a large central is;land, with matching base units and drawers, including pan drawers, matching work surfaces and an integrated AEG induction hob.Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Integrated appliances within the kitchen include a double oven, dishwasher and fridge/freezer. There is also an inset one-and-a-half-bowl sink with drainer and mixer tap, plumbing for a washing machine and LVT flooring.

3. Integrated appliances

Integrated appliances within the kitchen include a double oven, dishwasher and fridge/freezer. There is also an inset one-and-a-half-bowl sink with drainer and mixer tap, plumbing for a washing machine and LVT flooring.Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The kitchen features a range of modern cabinets, with brushed chrome handles. They comprise wall cupboards, base units and drawers, all complemented by dark wood-style worktops. Double-glazed windows face the side and back of the property.

4. Modern cabinets and wood-style worktops

The kitchen features a range of modern cabinets, with brushed chrome handles. They comprise wall cupboards, base units and drawers, all complemented by dark wood-style worktops. Double-glazed windows face the side and back of the property.Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldZoopla