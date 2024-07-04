Nestled in an established cul-de-sac location on Oakland Road, Forest Town, the two-bedroom, detached home has a price tag of £395,000 with Mansfield estate agents, Richard Watkinson and Partners.
It occupies a large plot extending to 0.19 of an acre and has not only been extended but also fully rendered and fully renovated to an exceptionally high standard.
A new roof, a new boiler, new uPVC windows and new internal oak doors have been fitted, while the interior now boasts a stunning open-plan living/dining kitchen, with a vaulted ceiling, as well as a modern four-piece bathroom suite. Not forgetting an entrance hall, lounge and two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes.
Externally, the bungalow has been beautifully landscaped to include a large resin driveway to the side and rear, offering off-street parking. A south-facing garden at the back features a substantial porcelain patio, a sizeable lawn, a pond, a vegetable plot, a shed, mature shrubs, raised flowerbeds and a detached garden room, equipped with power and light.
