Since moving in about a decade ago, the current owners have turned the four-bedroom house at Deepdale Park in Sutton into a home of extremely high calibre that is now on the market for £465,000 with Mansfield estate agents, Richard Watkinson and Partners.
Upgrades include an extension that contains an open-plan living/dining space with hand-made, bespoke kitchen, high vaulted ceiling and bi-folding doors that lead out to the garden. New roofs have been added, and the fixtures and fittings throughout are superb, including internal oak doors, porcelain tiled floors, oak skirting boards and architraves, and cast-iron anthracite radiators.
A supremely appointed family bathroom is well worth a look, while a landscaped garden includes a wonderful garden room that can be used all year round and a large, oak gazebo with space beneath for a hot tub. There is even an award-winning, block-paved herringbone driveway at the front that not only offers off-street parking space but also leads to an integral single garage, equipped with power and light.
The property sits on a south-east-facing corner plot, behind a walled frontage. An attractive canopy front storm porch leads to 1,634 square feet of living space, presented in immaculate condition with modern and neutral decor.
The ground floor comprises four reception rooms, including lounge, dining room, snug and play room or study, as well as the open-plan extension. There is also a utility room and WC. All four bedrooms, including a master with en suite, can be found upstairs, as well as that family bathroom.
